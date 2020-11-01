System Fail 4: Landback

by subMedia / November 1st, 2020

In this episode we take a look at the many Indigenous-led struggles currently taking place across Turtle Island.

For more information on how you can follow and support these struggles:

Indigenous People Day of Rage
indigenouspeoplesdayofrage.org/
indigenousaction.org

O’odham Anti-Border Collective
facebook.com/AntiBorderCollective/

Justice for Joyce
#JusticePourJoyce
#JusticeForJoyce
gofundme.com/f/justice-pour-joycejustice-for-joyce/

Mi’kma’ki
#AllEyesOnMikmaki

Secwepemc
#StopTMX
#TinyHouseWarriors
#Secwepemc
tinyhousewarriors.com/

Wet’suwet’en
#WetsuwetenStrong
YintahAccess.com/
facebook.com/wetsuwetenstrong

#1492LandBackLane
facebook.com/1492LandBackLane/

gofundme.com/f/legal-fund-1492-land-back-lane

SubMedia is directed and produced by Frank Lopez. Read other articles by subMedia, or visit subMedia's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 6:57am and is filed under Canada, Colonialism, Original Peoples, Racism, Resistance, Turtle Island, Video.