System Fail 4: Landback

In this episode we take a look at the many Indigenous-led struggles currently taking place across Turtle Island.
For more information on how you can follow and support these struggles:
Indigenous People Day of Rage
indigenouspeoplesdayofrage.org/
indigenousaction.org
O’odham Anti-Border Collective
facebook.com/AntiBorderCollective/
Justice for Joyce
#JusticePourJoyce
#JusticeForJoyce
gofundme.com/f/justice-pour-joycejustice-for-joyce/
Mi’kma’ki
#AllEyesOnMikmaki
Secwepemc
#StopTMX
#TinyHouseWarriors
#Secwepemc
tinyhousewarriors.com/
Wet’suwet’en
#WetsuwetenStrong
YintahAccess.com/
facebook.com/wetsuwetenstrong
#1492LandBackLane
facebook.com/1492LandBackLane/