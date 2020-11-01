System Fail 4: Landback

In this episode we take a look at the many Indigenous-led struggles currently taking place across Turtle Island.

For more information on how you can follow and support these struggles:

Indigenous People Day of Rage

indigenouspeoplesdayofrage.org/

indigenousaction.org

O’odham Anti-Border Collective

facebook.com/AntiBorderCollective/

Justice for Joyce

#JusticePourJoyce

#JusticeForJoyce

gofundme.com/f/justice-pour-joycejustice-for-joyce/

Mi’kma’ki

#AllEyesOnMikmaki

Secwepemc

#StopTMX

#TinyHouseWarriors

#Secwepemc

tinyhousewarriors.com/

Wet’suwet’en

#WetsuwetenStrong

YintahAccess.com/

facebook.com/wetsuwetenstrong

#1492LandBackLane

facebook.com/1492LandBackLane/

gofundme.com/f/legal-fund-1492-land-back-lane