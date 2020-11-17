Free Press = Free Assange

Covid-19 Global Solidarity Coalition presents an international webinar:

SATURDAY November 21st – 20:00 EST (U.S.)

The panelists will discuss the UK extradition trial of Julian Assange, the 18 criminal offenses conjured by the U.S., and how the case impacts the 99%.

DANIEL ELLSBERG: Legendary Pentagon Papers whistleblower, former defense analyst, activist.

MARJORIE COHN: Professor Emerita Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president National Lawyers Guild.

JOE LAURIA: Editor-in-Chief Consortium News, coordinator of extensive daily coverage of extradition hearings.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS INT’L WEBINAR, CLICK HERE.

To sign up at our Facebook Events Page, click here.

This thought-provoking event is co-sponsored by: Consortium News, Roots Action, World Beyond War, CovertAction, theAnalysis.news, Co-op Anti-War Cafe’ Berlin, Frente Unido America Latina Berlin, Project Censored, Media Freedom Foundation, National Lawyers Guild. German Peace Council.

I am a member of the organizing committee which includes Ron Ridenour, Peter Kuznick, and Satoko Norimatsu.

Please attend . . . I guarantee this will be worth your time.