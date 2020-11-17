Free Press = Free Assange

by John Rachel / November 17th, 2020

_C19GSC Panelists.jpg

Covid-19 Global Solidarity Coalition presents an international webinar:

SATURDAY November 21st – 20:00 EST (U.S.)

The panelists will discuss the UK extradition trial of Julian Assange, the 18 criminal offenses conjured by the U.S., and how the case impacts the 99%.

DANIEL ELLSBERG: Legendary Pentagon Papers whistleblower, former defense analyst, activist.

MARJORIE COHN: Professor Emerita Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president National Lawyers Guild.

JOE LAURIA: Editor-in-Chief Consortium News, coordinator of extensive daily coverage of extradition hearings.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS INT’L WEBINAR, CLICK HERE.

To sign up at our Facebook Events Page, click here.

This thought-provoking event is co-sponsored by: Consortium News, Roots Action, World Beyond War, CovertAction, theAnalysis.news, Co-op Anti-War Cafe’ Berlin, Frente Unido America Latina Berlin, Project Censored, Media Freedom Foundation, National Lawyers Guild. German Peace Council.

I am a member of the organizing committee which includes Ron Ridenour, Peter Kuznick, and Satoko Norimatsu.

Please attend . . . I guarantee this will be worth your time.

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter, music producer, neo-Marxist, and a bipolar humanist. He has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His most recent polemic is "The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World." His political articles have appeared at many alternative media outlets. He is now somewhat rooted in a small traditional farming village in Japan near Osaka, where he proudly tends his small but promising vegetable garden. "Scribo ergo sum." Read other articles by John, or visit John's website.

This article was posted on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 2:25pm and is filed under Activism, Julian Assange.