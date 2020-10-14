Superman Versus The Davos Despots

George Carlin warned all good Americans to think critically at their own peril. Although life has now become somewhat difficult…even lonely at times, I have forsaken his fascetious advice. When I was a child, my grandfather was my god. Pops. I can still see his steady eyes touching some secret place deep inside me as he softly said that there is only one unforgivable sin. Nobody has the right to take another human life. He was emphatic when he added that the worst offenders of this basic precept are world governments. About that same time, in the early 1950’s, television arrived, and my 5-year-old self became one of earth’s first electronically hypnotized humans. When the weekly Adventures of Superman began spilling out of the tiny screen, the excited little boy was already standing tall and defiant atop the ottoman, towel cape blowing in an imaginary wind. Magically that boy became faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and was able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. More importantly, he was now deeply obsessed with joining in the never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way. He did not yet have an inkling that truth and justice have little to do with the American way, but would soar directly into that kryptonite wall a few years later, in a minor squabble with the Phoenix, AZ. Draft board over whether or not he should join in the festivities of The Vietnam War.

Now, at 72, I struggle to stay in shape so my imaginary cape and tights aren’t too repulsive, although it’s not likely that anyone will see me since I’ve become the old neighborhood pariah who refuses surgical masks and denies the existence of a pandemic. A menace to society am I. Eight months of nearly solitary confinement have presented plenty of time for educational opportunities via computer, and the inevitable incongruities and questions which arise from newly gleaned information. While the robber barons of Europe were busy conjuring up the First World War more than a century ago, on this side of the pond John D. Rockefeller had already transformed the face of organic medicine into an allopathic business model which facilitated the use of oil-based pharmaceuticals. Conveniently, he already owned nearly all the oil.

In early 1918, while the troops were training for the European trenches at Fort Riley, Kansas, an experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine, cultured in horses, was widely administered to an untold number of the young men. Almost immediately the Spanish Flu broke out at Fort Riley. The troops who did not initially succumb to the disease then spread it across America, cross-infected entire troop ships, and carried it to European battlefields. Important to note is that deaths were largely due to bacterial pneumonia, and not viral. And The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, which created, produced, and distributed the vaccine, eagerly sent shipments off to England, France, Belgium, and Italy. The result two years later was that the violence of mechanized warfare had claimed 20 to 25 million victims while the Spanish Flu killed 50 to 100 million worldwide. There are extremely good reasons to believe that the “jab” was the cause of the disease, and it is likely that, given the ease in which the genocide was carried out, Rockefeller and his brethren realized what great potential was to be found in pharmaceuticals.

The Rockefeller Institute’s Annual Report of 1968 lamented failure in the field of population reduction: “Very little work is in progress on immunological methods, such as vaccines, to reduce fertility, and much more research is required if a solution is to be found here.” Young Bill Gates was only 13 at the time, but would within a few decades proudly accept the relay baton of vaccine research and development from the pioneers in the field, and make great inroads into the perennial favorite subject of the billionaire industrialist community: That officially “discredited”, although widely beloved field of eugenics.

Bill Gates was destined to pair up with Dr. Tony Fauci, for Fauci had proven to be an adept practitioner of the magic of viral alchemy, and had over a period of four decades created an AIDS Pandemic Industrial Complex, based on a benign passenger virus (HIV), which was even believed to be harmless by Dr. Luc Montagnier, one of the Nobel Prize winning isolators of the virus. In 1981, after a few fast-living, big city American gay men came down with pneumocystis pneumonia, an affliction associated with immune deficiency common to such lifestyles, Fauci announced that the treatment was at hand. AZT, a toxic chemotherapy drug which randomly destroys DNA synthesis in cells, was to become the magic bullet. The drug had been previously banned by the FDA as too dangerous to treat cancer patients. When they reversed the ban for the alleged HIV virus sufferers, there was a trumped up demand for AZT in the gay community. Then the testing began, and they lined up, demanding to be tested. Positive results rained down from the heavens in a deluge of cash, and asymptomatic men took AZT, based on fraudulent tests. The gay men sickened and died like flies from long-term chemotherapy, whether immune deficient or not, and Fauci’s kill score, by some estimations, ballooned to more than 300,000. Then he took his show to the Third World, where poor folks of all sexual persuasions are still being tested and poisoned under the watch of Tony Fauci and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Death toll: Who’s counting? Congratulations to Dr. Fauci for pulling off nearly four decades of fatal fraud and deception. There is, to this day, no definitive proof that the HIV virus causes AIDS, no research showing that AIDS exists as a single disease, and no approved vaccination. The treatment is the disease, and there’s money to be made in fraudulent tests.

The globalists to whom fellow humans are mere human resources, have pulled off three industrial revolutions successfully, and have been long implementing their grand plans for the fourth, aided by able allies like Mr. Gates and Dr. Fauci. The bond which joins these two caustic beings as one is the allegedly noble and just cause of ushering in The Fourth Industrial Revolution, on the back of a virus that hasn’t been isolated (therefore not proven to exist), which is being widely tested for by a PCR test not designed to test for the presence of viruses. Billions of dollars are now being gifted to all the usual pharmaceutical suspects, and the world is being assured that a magic vaccine is on the way to save us all from…uh…this horrible virus that seems to be…uh…nowhere…and uh…killing nobody. But you will be tested, and you will be vaccinated. You will be shot in the head with a thermometer gun, and you will socially distance yourself, mask up, and get used to it. Your government will insist…or at least strongly suggest you do so if you intend to ever leave your house again. And when you thankfully take the vaccine…and as you sicken in its wake…you might begin to wonder whether the ugly stories about the Spanish Flu and AIDS might just have contained a grain or two of truth.

How fortunate I am to have powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. If anyone can facilitate an end to this fake pandemic, ‘tis I. For who else can change the course of mighty rivers, bend steel in his bare hands, and fight that never ending battle for truth and justice? Who else has the x-ray vision to see how far astray the American way has wandered from any semblance of truth or justice? We are already under siege by very recently installed toxic 5G radio frequencies, and stand on wobbly ground at the entrance to a circus of new, dark technologies. Off in the near distance is the anti-human agenda of Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and the Davos Despots. No more dirty cash…all transactions will be in invisible money, and you WILL need a card…at least until you’ve gotten your own personal biometric/facial identity established. Whether injected nanoparticles or skin tattoo, they should at least send out letters saying, “Congratulations! You are now the biologically altered and patented property of The United States of America, a subsidiary of The United Nations of Earth Inc. We know where you are, and we know what you’re doing. Be a good citizen. Think green and understand that you are a plague upon the earth. You thoughtless humans have nearly ruined everything, but we, in our infinite wisdom, intend to remedy this situation. Practice social distancing. Avoid eye contact with others. Do NOT procreate, nor even practice. Sex is dirty and spreads real and imaginary viruses. At a predetermined point in the future we’ll need you to enroll in our mandatory euthanasia program, and make way for the sparsely populated world we imagine and strive for. Thanks in advance for your cooperation, and remember that we’re all making uncomfortable changes, giving up the things we love, and that we’re all in this together…except, of course, those few of us at the top of the food chain who determine your future or lack thereof. Perhaps it may occur to you that this is unfair. Sorry but we’re in charge. Always have been, always will be. Live with it, then die with it. You ain’t shit.”

My grandfather’s words have never haunted me quite as much as they have lately. To kill another human is the only unforgivable sin. My Superman powers now tell me that humans, as we know us, are in imminent peril of extinction if the agenda of the Davos Despots is not resisted in every possible manner. Americans, hanging on every word of Mumblish, muttered through the masked, muzzled mouths of MSNBC/FOX/CNN/PBS news actors, are locked in a state of deep hypnosis. Too fucking bad that they haven’t been watching old Superman reruns, or even better, taking an unbiased look at the biggest scam ever pulled in human history: Vaccines.

Sorry, potential Superpeople, but until you realize that even Doctor Salk was a fraud, and that there has never been a safe or effective vaccine in the history of the deathsport of vaccine development, you will never emerge from your cocoons of denial, and become the solution to mankind’s current dilemma. Vaccine manufacturers operate completely risk-free. They PAY for every word you hear on MSNBC/FOX/CNN/PBS…and the rest. They PAY for pro-pharma legislation, with more than twice the cash doled out by 2nd place Big Oil. They have become the most powerful force available to the Davos Despots in their quest for the Great Reset. They are the enemies of truth, the wreckers of health, and the destroyers of justice. This looks like a job for Superman. For Supermen. For Superwomen. Sorry but there are only two sexes with multiple various deviations from what’s widely considered the norm, and 2 plus 2 still equals four.

They’re marching in protest of the virus fraud by the tens of thousands in the streets of Europe. Our brothers and sisters across the pond have a history much more familiar with fascism than that of Americans. Some still understand that resistance is the only alternative, and have been met with the expected pushback by militarized police forces. In Berlin, where protests have been greatest, distant memories of Nazi Fascism are overlaid with years of Communist Fascism. Perhaps the one facet of this dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has been largely overlooked, is the end of the controversy over Capitalism and Communism. Whether corporations control the state, or the state regulates capitalism, the scum invariably floats to the top, the people lose, and a worldwide cabal of wealthy industrialists and bankers shall inherit the earth. Tucson, Arizona…my current home… really doesn’t look much different than footage I’ve seen of Beijing, China. In the eyes of our globalist overlords, the whole lockdown, flurry of business closures and bankruptcies, resulting suicides, ventilator murders, nursing home closures, unauthorized DNR orders, oxygen deprivation via surgical masks, social distancing, and soul crushing fear have been a success worthy of celebration. In short, all roads lead to Rome. Life’s enemies won’t be easily stopped. They can already see the goal, and they smell blood. And henceforth the words “freedom, truth, and justice” will be scrubbed from Facebook, and shall not be found on Google searches. Neither in China nor the U.S.A. That was an exaggeration, but not far from the truth.

Everyone knows that Superman does not waste time whining or playing the victim. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, but it would be highly unlikely to find one whining, lest it be a ploy to outwit one of those who seek to cancel life as we know it. So we all need to face the fact, with capes blowing in the wind, that we’re under attack by our own government. Don’t cry about it, Democrats! And, yes, it’s true Republicans! Your beloved party leaders are ALL cooperating with the WHO and various United Nations organizations in implementing the Great Global Reset agenda of the Davos Despots. They have shut down our economy, sent society into a deadly tailspin, caused tens of thousands of deaths by suicide, medical malfeasance, neglect, loneliness, ad infinitum…and must be held to account for their vile actions. Your beloved, elected leaders…your governors, senators, congressmen, and big city mayors were all sold on the grand globalist dreams, which were all well thought out and planned over many years. They have lied to you and they have betrayed you. Your governors, senators, congressmen, and mayors must be rounded up, jailed, prosecuted for conspiracy to commit murder, and punished for their blatant crimes. Perhaps we can someday forgive them, for they obviously knew not what the fuck they were doing.

“There is a superhero in all of us. We just need the courage to put on the cape.” advised Superman. Putting on the cape amounts to nothing more than speaking your truth loudly and refusing to submit to authority. Americans have been betrayed by the very people they elected to protect them. Public elected officials in high offices have, almost without exception, sanctioned heinous crimes against humanity, and should all enjoy some quality prison time. The vaccine/pharmaceutical deception has been going on too long. Stop buying the lies. “Social distancing’ and “new normal” are moronic oxymoron’s. Our founding fathers seemed to embrace such concepts as equality, life, liberty, and happiness, and said it best in paragraph two of The Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.