BREAKING: Wet’suwet’en Women Occupy Pipeline Drillsite to Stop CGL from Drilling Beneath Their Sacred Headwaters!

We call for solidarity actions from coast to coast. Take action where you stand, or come stand with us on the yintah.
— Gidimt’en Checkpoint
Coastal GasLink has called in the RCMP to try and remove Wet’suwet’en community members and Indigenous youth as they hold a ceremony at a proposed drill site for Coastal Gaslink’s pipeline. Coastal Gaslink has been evicted from our territories by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs – who have full jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en lands. As CGL continues to trespass, we will do everything in our power to protect our waters and to uphold our laws.
We will not let CGL break our Wet’suwet’en laws and drill under the headwaters of the Wedzin Kwa river, which nourishes all of Wet’suwet’en territory.
The standoff is ongoing.
