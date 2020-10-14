BREAKING: Wet’suwet’en Women Occupy Pipeline Drillsite to Stop CGL from Drilling Beneath Their Sacred Headwaters!

by UnistotenCamp / October 13th, 2020

— Gidimt’en Checkpoint

Callout from Gidemt’en Checkpoint

Coastal GasLink has called in the RCMP to try and remove Wet’suwet’en community members and Indigenous youth as they hold a ceremony at a proposed drill site for Coastal Gaslink’s pipeline. Coastal Gaslink has been evicted from our territories by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs – who have full jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en lands. As CGL continues to trespass, we will do everything in our power to protect our waters and to uphold our laws.

We will not let CGL break our Wet’suwet’en laws and drill under the headwaters of the Wedzin Kwa river, which nourishes all of Wet’suwet’en territory.

The standoff is ongoing.

We call for solidarity actions from coast to coast. Take action where you stand, or come stand with us on the yintah.

The Unis'tot'en (C'ihlts'ehkhyu / Big Frog Clan) are the original Wet'suwet'en Yintah Wewat Zenli distinct to the lands of the Wet'suwet'en. Over time in Wet'suwet'en History, the other clans developed and were included throughout Wet'suwet'en Territories.

