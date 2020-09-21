“What I’ve told you won’t be reported on the BBC”

Craig Murray on Assange extradition

by RT / September 21st, 2020

“It’s impossible to sit through every day of the hearing and believe this is a fair and impartial process — because it isn’t.”

Former diplomat Craig Murray discusses Assange’s extradition hearing and new disputes over the publisher putting people in danger with his leaks.

