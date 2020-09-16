Trump “Wanted to Assassinate” Assad

by RT / September 16th, 2020

In a new interview, Donald Trump has confirmed “he wanted to assassinate” Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad despite 2 years of flat-out denials the option was even discussed.

The RT network now consists of three global news channels broadcasting in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Read other articles by RT, or visit RT's website.

This article was posted on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 8:14am and is filed under Assassinations, Donald Trump, Syria, Video.