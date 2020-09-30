Threats of Attacks against Civilians in Syria

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Rick Sterling, investigative journalist and member of the Steering Committee of the Syria Solidarity Movement, spoke with Press TV about a threat of terror attacks, including chemical weapons, on Syrian civilians in Idlib.

Syrian authorities have alerted that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and the UK-US funded ‘White Helmets’, in coordination with Turkish/NATO intelligence, have brought two tones of chemicals to towns south of #Idlib City, as part of a plan to carry out attacks on civilians and then blame them on the Syrian Government.

Watch the video below: