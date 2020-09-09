Rest in Power, Kevin Zeese!!

Kevin Zeese speaks at a rally for Chelsea Manning (by Ellen Davidson)

It is with a sad heart that I report the sudden and unexpected death of Kevin Zeese early Sunday morning. Kevin was working up until the end and died in his sleep of a possible heart attack.

There will be an online tribute to Kevin on Saturday, September 19 at 3:00 pm Eastern/12:00 pm Pacific on Zoom. Click here to register. This event will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/PopularResistanceOrg and YouTube.com/PopularResistanceOrg.

Kevin was going to write a newsletter this weekend about the extradition trial of Julian Assange, which begins today. Kevin understood the great importance of the prosecution of Julian Assange as a battle that will define journalism in the 21st century and our right to know.

He was helping to organize an online event featuring Daniel Ellsberg, James Goodale and Chris Hedges, moderated by Sue Udry. That event will still take place. You can register for it here. The Facebook page for it is here.

You can read the June 28th newsletter we wrote about Julian Assange, “Government Attacks Media as Peoples Media Reveals the Truth.”

Please follow the trial, spread the word about it and do what you can to support Assange. I know that Consortium News will be following it closely. His partner and the mother of his two sons launched a crowdfunding campaign for legal support.

Tributes to Kevin are already being posted. Here are a few:

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-activist-and-friend-to-venezuela-kevin-zeese-passes-away-20200906-0005.html

https://howiehawkins.us/hawkins-press-secretary-and-activist-kevin-zeese-has-passed-away/

https://www.coha.org/coha-expresses-its-heartfelt-solidarity-over-the-death-of-attorney-and-human-rights-activist-kevin-zeese/

https://davidswanson.org/kevin-zeese-irreplaceable/

https://taskforceamericas.org/tfa-statement-on-the-passing-of-kevin-zeese/>

https://www.wpc-in.org/statements/kevin-zeese-%E2%80%94-presente-people%E2%80%99s-movement-has-lost-one-its-most-beloved-and-treasured

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2020/09/06/kevin-zeese-rip/

Kevin fought to bring truth every day. We must not lose this struggle.

I will do my best to keep Popular Resistance going and strive to maintain the high quality that Kevin brought to it. See above for the details of the online tribute his sons and I are planning. We are working on a fund to honor him and keep his legacy growing, as he deserves.

Rest in power, Kevin Zeese!