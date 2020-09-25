I am neither a supporter of the Democratic, Republican or Liberal parties. It is obvious to me that our system is corrupt, it functions on behalf of the wealthy and those employed either directly or indirectly by our government and or the military industrial complex.

Voting for either of any of the candidates is a vote to continue the corruption and destruction of our country, planet and the future of future generations.

I suggest that those of you who agree with this statement go to your polling station and write on the ballot, “None of the above” Doing so will allow us to to calculated how many of our fellow citizens are aware that we need to throw out all of those in government and reestablish a system that works for 100% of it’s citizens. Let us do away with parties that care only for their own self-interest and that of those who have purchased their loyalty.

This is not a sports game, we are not on the sidelines shouting for our team, we are selecting a person to lead us into a world where people are equal, regardless of the nationality, religion or color. What is import is not that we choose a winner, but that we vote our conscience, for deep within each of us, hidden bellow the propaganda and lies forced down our throats by a culture feed by prostitutes, we know that this is the time for change.

While I endeavor to expose these facts to our readership, it is now obvious to me, as I am sure it may be to many of you that the great majority of our fellow citizens have been duped and are incapable of facing reality, choosing instead to believe in a fairytale that one of these criminals will save us from destroying our nation and millions of lives in the process.

I have become aware that the reality is that people don’t want to face facts, we prefer to act as programmed automatons, while those who pull the strings of government laugh at us and talk about the importance of “our” democracy.

As you peruse the news and opinions offered in each edition of our newsletter and website you will find conflicting views from many different sources. Many independent news sites and blogs have chosen a presidential candidate to support, they are forced to do so, because they rely on donations from their readers, who demand that they confirm their own bias rater than present the facts. Our failure at ICH to do so has resulted in a huge loss, not in readership but in financial support. Money is important and it makes this website and newsletter possible, but I would prefer to stand on principle than bend over and allow others to buy my integrity. A good nights sleep is invaluable.

To those few of you who may share my views on this subject thank you.

Don’t choose sides. Face reality, neither party deserves your respect or your votes.