Julian Assange: The Trial of the Century

by RT / September 12th, 2020

George Galloway makes cystal clear what is a no-brainer: Julian Assange revealing war crimes is the real reason for extradition.

Unable to be convicted for journalism, he stands accused of trumped-up charges in what is the trial of the century.

The RT network now consists of three global news channels broadcasting in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Read other articles by RT, or visit RT's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 8:42am and is filed under Journalism, Justice, Political Prisoners, Video, War Crimes.