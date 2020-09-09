Corporations Profit from Peoples’ Suffering

Prof. Richard Wolff argues that the system in the US is falling apart. Capitalism is surviving because of all the support provided by the American government to corporations — who are receiving the bulk — and to Americans.
Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Read other articles by Richard, or visit Richard's website.
This article was posted on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 10:22am and is filed under Capitalism, Video.