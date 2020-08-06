Do Not Reach for the Sky Just to Surrender

Greta Acosta Reyes (Cuba), Neoliberalism, 2020.

Beirut, mon amour.

Those shattered mirrors once were

The smiling eyes of children,

Now are star-lit.

This city’s nights are bright.

and luminous is Lebanon.

Beirut, ornament of our world.

Faces decorated with blood

Dazzling, beyond beauty.

Their elegant splendor

Lights up the city’s lanes.

And radiant is Lebanon.

Beirut, ornament of our world.

Every charred house, every ruin

Is equal to Darius’ citadels.

Every warrior brings envy to Alexander.

Every daughter is like Laila.

This city stands at time’s creation.

This city will stand at time’s end. – Faiz Ahmed Faiz (1911-1984).

The novel coronavirus continues its march through the world, with 18 million confirmed cases and at least 685,000 deaths. Of these, the United States of America, Brazil, and India are the worst-hit, harbouring about half of the world’s cases. US President Donald Trump’s claim that these numbers are high because of higher rates of testing is not borne out by the facts, which show that it is not testing that has ballooned the numbers but the paralysis of the governments of Trump, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and India’s Narendra Modi and their failure to control the contagion. In these three countries, testing has been hard to access, and the test results have been unreliably reported.

Trump, Bolsonaro, and Modi share a broad political orientation – one that leans so heavily towards the far right that it cannot walk upright. But beneath their buffoonish statements about the virus, and their reluctance to take it seriously, lies a much deeper problem that is shared by a range of countries. This problem goes by the name of neoliberalism, a policy orientation that emerged in the 1970s to stabilise a deep crisis of stagnation and inflation (‘stagflation’) in global capitalism. We define neoliberalism plainly in the image below: