US Builds New Air Base in Syria

Local sources told Syria’s state news agency SANA on Wednesday that the new base and its airport had been established in Jazira Region, located between Um Kahif Village and Tal Alu silos.

The sources said the American forces, along with the US-sponsored so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), brought in equipment and logistic materials and set up buildings there. Furthermore, they constructed an asphalt road leading to the silos.

According to the report, the SDF, which is mainly composed of Kurdish militants, is tightly guarding the area surrounding the silos.

Since late October 2019, the US has been redeploying troops to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in eastern Syria, in a reversal of American President Donald Trump’s earlier order to withdraw all troops from the Arab country.

The Pentagon claims the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group. But Trump himself has said Washington pursues economic interests in controlling the oil fields.

A military coalition, led by the US, has been conducting purported airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a United Nations (UN) mandate.