Syria: U.S. Move against Iranian Plane is a Terrorist Act

by Press TV / July 31st, 2020

Top Syrian diplomats slam harassment of Iranian plane as a double threat.

Press TV is the first Iranian international news network broadcasting in English on a round-the-clock basis. Read other articles by Press TV, or visit Press TV's website.

This article was posted on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 8:30am and is filed under Syria, Terrorism (state and retail), Video.