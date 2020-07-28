A Palestine-Mexico Border, Equipped by Elbit Systems

In 2014, Elbit Systems of America (a subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems) won a $145 million U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) contract to construct a network of 53 camera and radar-equipped Integrated Fixed Towers (IFTs) in Southern Arizona.

Ten of Elbit’s IFTs are situated on Tohono O’odham reservation, placing this Indigenous community under round-the-clock surveillance with the same TORCH electronic system it first developed for Israel’s annexation wall.

“Watched” highlights three human right impacts of this repressive technology in U.S.–Mexico borderlands. Below, we share a quote for each to illustrate the way different movements are acting in solidarity with one another.

Occupying Tohono O’odham Nation