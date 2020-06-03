Violence Towards Protesters Shows Why Many Want to Abolish Police

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / June 3rd, 2020

Minneapolis organizer Tony Williams speaks about the ongoing uprisings and how groups can work towards the strategic dismantling of the police.

