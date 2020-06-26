The United States was a Business Venture from Inception
It’s the Empire, Stupid
by Philip A. Faruggio / June 25th, 2020
Interesting interview with Dr. T.P. Wilkinson on the history of policing in Amerika. You will be surprised at the roots of it all: a business venture based on private property.
Listen to “Empire-Episode65-TPWilkinson” on Spreaker.
Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for the Greanville Post
and the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen as well as a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 300 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the It’s the Empire… Stupid
radio show, co-produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net
Read other articles by Philip
.
