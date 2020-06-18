The Face-Masking of America

“What is the Secret of Soylent Green?” — leading question from the theatrical trailer to the 1973 major motion picture release Soylent Green.

We live in an age of Fake News based on Alternative Facts spanning the full spectrum dominance of mis-to-disinformation. One rides the painted pony of the Major Media Circus and this “brave new world” becomes one mad, gyrating, hallucinatory blur. Acid for the Masses, with “Reality” transformed into a vast, virtual Rorschach Blot. Baked into this seemingly infinite “blot of info” — like some other virus spliced into a coronavirus in a Bio-lab, for example — are equally endless pharmaceutical ads promising to generate long laundry lists of bizarre side effects that tend to dwarf the original disorder that they claim to symptomatically mitigate.

However, before getting all Fire-and-Brimstoned up here, I would like to acknowledge a mis-statement of “fact” on my own account. In my article “This Novel Flu-nancial Crisis: COVID-1984?” published by Dissident Voice on March 29, 2020, I wrongly wrote that the “1917 Sedition Act is still on the books.” In fact, it is the 1917 Espionage Act which is still statutory law today. The Sedition Act was a 1918 amendment to the Espionage Act which criminalized all public criticism of the United States Government and its then “War Effort.” Along with many other war-specific laws, the Sedition Act was repealed in late 1920.

Clearly, some facts are just that, “facts”: soundless, colorless, odorless facts, like punctuation marks; a comma is just a comma, period. Nevertheless, I would also note that the spirit — or ghost — of the 1918 Sedition Act appears to be both still alive and hauntingly well, especially in the eerie light shed by the current Internet de-platforming phenomenon…

Amidst the Biblical Deluge of information-spectacle that we are daily subjected to, an invisible beast of censorship in the stealthy form of de-platforming has arisen. This monster, like a virus, wears a mask of unelected authority and wields a baton of official doctrine composed by clever cabals of so-called “experts.” The current coronavirus crisis narrative is an obvious case in point. So: What are the Facts?

There are many things that the COVID-19 is not, including the Bubonic Plague, the 1918-19 H1N1 influenza pandemic, nor even the comparatively localized (or so we are told) SARS-CoV-2 of 2003. This one’s a “novel” virus, but its lethality is entirely debatable, not to mention its transmissibility; everyone’s a Socrates these days, it appears, when it comes to the new coronavirus. One month we’re told that masks are not sufficient protection from infection, but then the next month “masks” are mandated without a fiber of evidence produced for the new-found revelation of the efficacy of facial coverings. Should we all just drink the Hemlock now or later?

What a strange state of affairs, or so-called knowledge. One wonders: Did Anthony Fauci look at his crystal ball or Ouija board one night and divine that this novelty virus obeys simple symbols the same way most people adhere to “Keep Out: Private Property!” signs? Why should we all be praying for a “silver bullet” vaccine when we’re constantly being told that the virus is changing all the time as it forages its invisible way across the planet? Who really thinks — besides the Faucist, Gates, DARPA, or WHO crowd — that a COVID-19 vaccine will make a lick of difference against the next coronaviral mutation?

Old McDonald had a Big Pharma…

Bobbing up-and-down in a horizonless Sea of dis-to-misinformation, I would like to suggest a straw hypothesis concerning this current coronaviral “Cloud of Unknowing.” Comically, perhaps, this hypothesis relies, in part, on a USA Today investigative series: “Inside America’s Secretive Biolabs,” May 28, 2015. (Sorry, New York Times: you got scooped by a cartoon newspaper! NYT=WMD, where “D”=”disinformation”?).