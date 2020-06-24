Battlefield Report from the Belly of the Beast 

For a half century, I’ve been of the opinion that there is just one social issue of real importance. Until we put an end to state warfare, or mass-murder for corporate profit, all other causes are meaningless. Recently I’ve come to the conclusion that the age of bombing for dollars has nearly come to an end. The fighter jets from nearby Davis-Monthan AFB no longer rip the silent skies asunder, practice-strafing the city of Tucson, replaced instead by what appear to be slow moving surveillance aircraft. The long protracted age of war is done. Great cause for celebration, no? Unfortunately, no. Those who presume power over us have other plans, and they are the most inventive bastards the gods ever created. They’re magicians at covering their tracks. Through control of all major worldwide media and a lion’s share of the internet, they’ve got billions of people doing a masked marionette dance on social distancing floor stickers, and dutifully jumping through all the proper hoops in the “live exercise”, which was carelessly and publicly announced by Pompeo a few months ago. “we are in a live exercise here to get this right…” blurted out Pompeo, while Trump angrily complained, “You should have let us know”, and Fauci and Birx squirmed uncomfortably. Or did I dream this? Did everyone sleep through the accidental spilling of the beans?

The writing community with whom I share websites has gone largely still on the matters I’ll discuss here. Since the voices in my head have unequivocally assured me from the start that we’re being 911’d again, but that this bizarre turn of events would take some figuring out, I began immediately searching all the corners of banned but possibly relevant information. Turns out, even some of the most astute among us have bought into the “common knowledge” that Anti-Vaxxers are the sons of Satan…or worse. Apparently Robert Kennedy Jr. was their leader. I haven’t had a vaccine since childhood, and will NEVER have another, but the whole subject of vaccines largely escaped my attention. Kennedy’s website “Children’s Health Defense” is a treasure trove of information which just might curl your hair and give you an advanced case of the willies. And if you do decide to find out what’s so noxious and forbidden about hearing Kennedy’s painstakingly documented information, prepare to become an outcast from your circle of friends, for you’re very likely to become a believer.

Since vaccines ruined the health of two of his children, Kennedy has been fighting in court for the health of all children. He tackles GMO crops, such hazardous legal chemicals as glyphosate, aspartame and other food additives, toxic petro-chemical emissions, and every known cause of childhood disease. Unless you’re completely brain-tied, and your blood infected with the covidiocy of MSDNC, an hour on the CHD website will be an epiphany, even as it was for me, a born rebel with strong anti-pharmaceutical leanings. Watch Bill Gates mesmerize his fawning audience with nonsensical stories about how vaccines somehow make whole populations storybook healthy, while at the same time reducing those populations radically. Hmmm, that should be enough to make you wonder, but… You’ll be in awe of more than fifty peer-reviewed studies which show unwaveringly that unvaccinated children are healthier than their vaccinated contemporaries. Much healthier! Search for studies which show otherwise, and you’ll search in vain. You’ll learn how vaccine manufacturers list hundreds of potential diseases which the magic needle is likely to produce, thus avoiding expensive litigation for non-disclosure. Not that they really need fear, because they’ve been able to peddle their snake oil without threat of prosecution since 1989.

Perhaps you’ll understand that the 72 vaccine regimen now imposed on America’s children is responsible for the explosion in childhood diseases and allergies, which began exactly in 1989, and which is likely responsible for your children’s or grandchildren’s ridiculously extensive lists of allergies, asthma, autism, childhood diabetes, and all those other hundreds of diseases listed on the very vaccines’ packaging, which you’ll sign off on without even seeing. You’ll learn of the enemy cadre of multi-billionaire technocrats, who are well into the first live exercise of worldwide population reduction. Eugenics, euthanasia, sterilization, murder by ventilator/drug therapy, but all in an effort to rid the earth of superfluous huddled masses of humanity. For twelve years, Kennedy has been banned from all corporate networks, and been unable to even have a letter to the editor published in a major “news”paper. By now you might notice that to say you’re anti-vaccine is about as popular as coming out as an anti-Semitic. 12 years of exclusion, demonization, and a non-stop barrage from PBS to CNN, from FOX to MSNBC would have broken a lesser man. Bob Jr. is a Kennedy through and through. Did I mention that the pharmaceutical industry finances about 70% of the USA’s corporate news?

Who’s heard of Erin Marie Olszewski? How about Nicole Sirotek? Both were nurses at the center of the epicenter of this so-called pandemic here in the belly of the beast. Both cared for the Covid-19 infected at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens at different times during the media circus which Elmhurst became, and both, independently made videos exposing what can only be described as the orchestrated mass-murder of poor, mostly people of color. Those ventilators Cuomo needed so desperately, when combined with massive drug overdoses, seem to lead unvaryingly to untimely death. And it seems that Covids and non-Covids were routinely put together, resulting in guess what. Erin’s undercover film from the halls of Elmhurst were enough to land her a spot on FOX with Tucker Carlson, but she dropped from radar afterwards. Likely the exposure from the right (FOX) discouraged the CNN/MSNBC/Woke crowd from even taking a listen to what she charges. Doesn’t it seem even a little strange that two nurses publicly accused a New York public hospital of mass-murder, and SURPRISE!!!…nobody is talking about it, and more importantly, nobody is investigating these charges.

But this is one hospital among many, and likely not the only location of this phase of the live exercise. Add to this situation, the barrage of reports of massive worldwide nursing home deaths without oversight from relatives, banned from visiting, elderly patients denied doctor visits and hospital care, and it looks like this live exercise and maybe a couple more will successfully deliver those Davos dreams of a pleasant world…free of pollution…free from war…a population of only a few million of the best of humankind, thanks to the final elimination of the superfluous, teeming, billions of disposables via vaccine. The jab. The mandatory jab which will be coming to a neighborhood near you very soon. Designed into the initial stage of this Global Reset seems to be elimination of the elderly, and for two very good reasons: They’re old and useless at best. At worst, they might be old enough to remember a lot of CIA assassinations in the 60’s, The Gulf of Tonkin and The Vietnam War, 9-11, WMD lies and The Iraq War, and they might just be astute enough to understand that the people at the top know no limits, and that they are fully capable of eliminating billions of their fellow humans in order to save the planet for their own personal pleasure. In the end, the billionaire technocrats, and all their friends and families, will live in a gated community, but only after they send the rest of us to the other side of the pearly gates.

What might that jab contain? Recent leak from an undisclosed source at GlaxoSmithKline describes in detail the “bonuses” to be found in those vaccines which have already been manufactured, and await the proper time for mandatory release on an unsuspecting worldwide public. They include a dose of sterilization for females, and a toxic female fertility killing substance which lodges in semen and is useful only if a vaccinated man has sex with an unvaccinated woman. Estimated result is allegedly a 97% sterility rate. We’ll see whether somebody takes credit (the fall) for the disclosure. Could be a scam, but it fits right in with the apparent aspirations of the World’s Assassin General, Bill Gates, who, (fact-check, please) already owns patents on vaccine “bonuses” such as these, and has already used them with impunity on an unimaginable population of young women and girls in mostly Africa and Central America, where they can get away with it with a nod, a wink, and a million U.S. Bribery Bucks.

Jeezuzeffingchrist! Didn’t anybody think it was strange that, just days after the plandemic was announced, every major retail chain in the country (and world) had the floor of every store plastered with professionally produced floor stickers and six foot social distancing bullshit? Must have had to print a few trillion of those suckers overnight. At the same time, the Airport Gestapo style public announcements started making the whole world look and sound exactly like the police state it had become. Then came the plexiglass virus barriers, the masks, the plastic gloves, the antiseptic goo, the masks, the masks, the masks. The fear.

Has no one seen and heard the Youtube and Facebook banned videos from hundreds of health officials, criticizing the misinformation being spread about this virus, which by some accounts is nothing more than the seasonal flu, and by others non-existent. Dr. Annie Bukacek? Dr. Judy Mikovits? Rosemary Frei? Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi? Anybody? Certainly official death tolls would indicate that there’s nothing more than the fucking flu to fear. Hasn’t anyone figured out that the Military-Industrial Complex is so 20th Century, and that the Techno-Pharma Machine will be running the show for the foreseeable future…that is at least until the riff-raff is dead and gone. I’d love to know how many vaccines Gates, Fauci, and the usual suspects have given to their own kids. What do you think? Do you think?

The World Health Organization’s mission is hidden within its name, in plain sight. It has nothing to do with human health, rather with world health. It does the bidding of Bill Gates, its biggest donor. Through the power of the WHO, CDC, NIAID, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and related organizations, the great reset is underway. The live exercise. Humans seem to have the capacity to fuck themselves blind in times of prosperity, thus creating about seven billion too many babies for one little blue planet to handle comfortably. There is little doubt that systematic population reduction is already in place and working beautifully. Murder in hospitals and nursing homes, social distancing, masks, and the fomenting of a general fear of bodily fluids, has certainly already eliminated many millions of humans and potential humans. There’s more to come.

In compliance with the WHO, the FDA just revoked the use of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, Zinc, and Chloroquine to treat the virus. Trump’s drugs, and the only treatments proved effective in curing those with virus infections which are complicated by comorbidities. The Woke legions likely cheered the decision as an assault on Trump. We’ve already been divided and conquered by the fires of racial furor, artfully fanned by a thoroughly compliant media. Divided into little groups. Black lives matter. All lives matter. Woke. Trump HATERS. Trump Lovers. Hay kids! While you’re fucking around with this bullshit, your children’s future is not only being compromised, but likely, largely, potentially eliminated.

This is war. I will not comply. I will not be silent, socially distant, nor masked, and I do this, not in solidarity with Trump, rather because he too knows even better than I do that THE PANDEMIC IS A LIE. I will remember Pearl Harbor, and how Roosevelt orchestrated it. I will remember the Maine and the Lusitania. I will never forget Truman’s live exercise over two major Japanese cities, and the resulting shock, awe, death, and terror. I will not willingly die, knowing that the world I’m handing over to my grandson will only be open to him if he claws his way to the summit of the corporate pyramid, and swoons at the mention of Gates, Zuckerberg, Musk, Bezos, and all the scum of the earth, which invariably floats to the top. If he survives this ongoing human sacrifice, I don’t want Elon Musk’s internet connection surgically implanted into his brain. Call me old fashioned. Maybe I’m standing on the tracks, and the runaway train will reduce me to trackside fertilizer. But here I shall stand. Who would stop me? I’m over 70 years old, and already tagged for elimination. The line in the sand is drawn. I’ve been reading and re-reading Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”, and it looks like I might have a small problem. There’s no magic formula lighting the way for a righteous few to triumph over a psychopathic army. Don’t be Woke! Awaken! Tomorrow just might be too late. What we need here is a righteous MANY.

Percy Bysshe Shelley gets the final words today from a couple centuries ago and the poem: “The Masque of Anarchy” (written in September 1819)

Rise like Lions after slumber

In unvanquishable number,

Shake your chains to earth like dew

Which in sleep had fallen on you-

Ye are many – they are few.