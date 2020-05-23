Interview with Journalist Whitney Webb on the Jeffrey Epstein Case

Listen to “Empire-Episode62-WhitneyWebb” on Spreaker.
Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for the Greanville Post and the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen as well as a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 300 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the It’s the Empire… Stupid radio show, co-produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net. Read other articles by Philip.
This article was posted on Friday, May 22nd, 2020