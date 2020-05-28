Collaborators and Resisters

Question: In a society grown dictatorial and oppressive would your good friend X collaborate or resist? If you were to resist, would X support your rights or side with the apparent source of power? If asked by authorities to scrutinize neighbors, would X do so? Would X yield naturally to arbitrary requests or invasive questioning, or would a strong sense of personal identity tend to question authoritarian entitlement? How quickly might X, whom you’ve known only under the conditions of a materially rich and smoothly-running society, turn on you if society were to unravel and X’s interests were suddenly at stake?

“Judge not”, we’re taught, but “taking the measure” of others is not a bad idea, particularly as the Covid Lockdown has provided new insight into the personalities of friends, colleagues, even family members. “Crisis reveals character” it is said, and the Lockdown hit with a suddenness and totality that has brought to the surface character traits not before seen in many of even the most familiar of associates. If one is by nature suspicious of state power and its history of deception and abuse, the spectacle of humanity being so easily herded is disturbing and psychologically isolating in a sense beyond mere home confinement.

One needn’t look far before it’s clear that the government has, over time, lied with alarming consistency. It lied about the sinking of the Maine, the Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, the Gulf of Tonkin, multiple political assassinations, 9/11, babies left to die on cold floors, WMDs and much more. These weren’t mistakes but carefully manufactured deceptions. Nevertheless, the most recent invention, concerning a flu claimed to be so virulent as to require the shutdown of the economy, has been accepted by what appears to be a gullible horde questioning nothing. In fact, early official Covid-19 information was a blizzard of lies designed to count deaths from any cause as Covid-19 deaths. Even so, the most recent CDC data reveal amazingly low mortality, making Covid-19 not radically different from other annual flu events. Trust in government and media continues to fall ever lower, so why were they so quickly believed in this case? Is it strictly because of the death fear factor, or has the picture of Americans as rugged, critical-thinking lovers of liberty just faded away with high-tech and consumerism? Was our bloated description of ourselves just wind after all?

Wordsmithing to control perception has been subtle and devious. “Self-isolation”, the result of official directive, gives mass house arrest an impression of personal choice. Forced indoors, we are said to be “sheltering”. “Social distancing” mandating a 6-foot minimum that has no scientific basis whatever, uses “social” to describe enforced separation. Some are suggesting it’s perhaps acceptable to have normal physical contact within a “bubble” — aka a “quaranteam” — of a trusted very few. A once solid mass of freely interacting humanity has been quickly — and apparently willingly — fractured into isolated particles and sent indoors where highly-paid televised news readers craft a uniform reality for mass consumption. The many credible voices from the scientific community countering official information are carefully blocked from mainstream outlets that, by now, are owned by only four massive corporate entities. In governmentally-sanctioned outdoor and shopping situations, even the ability to read nuances of facial expression in our fellow humans is diminished by the obligatory mask.

Meanwhile, as in the past with certain political assassinations and 9/11, the “conspiracy theorist” epithet is again being widely applied. Whenever doubts arose regarding governmental story lines — JFK, MLK, 9/11— collaborators were quick to explain the psychological failings of “conspiracy theorists”, as if all such theories must be equally invalid. And so it is with the Covid Lockdown. Here, Huffpost begins by citing such a conspiracy theory: “Bill Gates is plotting to vaccinate the entire population.” The author then cites a psychologist: “People are drawn to conspiracy theories during periods of crisis and uncertainty, and this is certainly one of those times.” But no!, it is known that Bill Gates wants to vaccinate the world, because Gates has stated so on camera as well as by way of his foundation’s financing of organizations dedicated to “global vaccine projects”.

In 1961, President Kennedy told us of an insidious enemy with his revelation that “we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy”. While he did not identify individuals involved in the conspiracy, he did elaborate on the immensity of their power. As time has passed, insight into the goal of the conspiracy was made clear by David Rockefeller in his 2002 autobiography Memoirs in a chapter titled “Proud Internationalist”:

Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that is the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

Crises create opportunities for carrying out policies that would otherwise meet with resistance. Given that the unprecedented crisis of the manufactured Covid Lockdown has concentrated public attention with such laser-like focus that all other issues pale, one must conclude that actions toward the one world government desired by the “monolithic and ruthless” conspirators about which Kennedy warned, are being put into place “under the public’s radar”. If anything resembling democracy is to survive, and if the mass of humanity is to avoid being reduced to an ant-like colony of workers serving a minority of elites, these one-worlders must be resisted by any means necessary. This will quickly divide society into those who resist as opposed to those who either collaborate by choice (e.g., the great majority of legislators and purveyors of “news”, Wall Street financiers, hedge fund managers, K-Street lobbyists, et al.) or by simply going along. In the face of the despotic, passivity is collaboration. If one recognizes tyranny and does not act to resist it, one is a collaborator.

Now, as the Covid Lockdown has reduced, as planned, more millions to poverty or impending poverty, collaborators are being sought with offers that the unemployed would grab simply in the interest of survival. It’s the principle of making people so desperate that they can easily be brought to heel. The Rockefeller Foundation’s planned Pandemic Control Council would create a “Pandemic Response Corps” of 100,000 to 300,000 individuals at $40,000 per for a “National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan.” As the locked-down economy begins to open up, you see, the need for “contact tracers” will continue to grow, because “rebounds” are expecte d. Strong communication skills are desirable for contact tracers, as they need to gather information on individuals and convey quarantine guidelines. As being a part of this surveillance system is being billed as a cool new career choice, Congress is considering House Bill 6666, the Trace Act, that seeks to provide $100 billion for contact tracing. Yes, indeed, things are moving forward so quickly it almost takes your breath away.

While Americans of late have remained relatively inactive, French descendants of the revolutionaries who put the guillotine to good use in 1789 have been on the bloody front line against globalist elites — not that it was considered newsworthy in the U.S. Wearing their signature Yellow Vests, they continue to fight in the streets against heavily armed gendarmes. Meanwhile, the U.S. power bloc, not certain when, exactly, resistance might erupt into violent revolt on American turf, has preemptively transformed the nation’s police forces into hundreds of municipal and regional armies complete with swat teams and high-tech military equipment. Haven’t you noticed?