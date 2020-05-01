Nine-Eleven’d Times Ten

A storm cloud of fear hangs in the air, palpable as the billions of cowering human bodies now living under threat of annihilation, festering in hearts, censoring rational thoughts, rotting souls, turning atheists to prayer. A virus has invaded planet earth, apparently threatening the extermination of humankind. And true to form, the victims look to their oppressors for guidance, then follow unquestioningly.

Few close friends are able to step outside the grand illusion, fully appreciating the ongoing iron-fisted and dehumanizing efforts of the cheap thugs and mass murderers who’ve been running the United States of America since before the so-called Revolutionary War, which was nothing more than a change of national flags, and turnover in upper management at International Pirates Incorporated. Those of us who dare question the official narrative are asked to name names, to state motives, to offer proof. Once you’ve ditched your flat screen and cut the strings of presstitute lies and omissions, which formerly guided your thoughts and actions, only one thing becomes clear: The official nonstop Covid-19 narrative is history’s most important and initially successful move toward the complete transformation from any semblance of freedom into total electronic totalitarianism. And whether or not this virus was laboratory-made, then released with a heinous intent, it is obvious that it is now used as an excuse to erase the last vestiges of liberty and justice, replacing them with blind, unquestioning obedience to authority.

Boondoggle social distancing, far from offering protection from viruses, likely exacerbates illness and death. But we’re being primed (via corporate media, including but not limited to the likes of MSNBC, FOX, and PBS), yes, PBS…for the foreseeable future…for more mandated pandemic psychological siege, isolation, and the stifling of our immune systems’ abilities to manufacture antibodies. But fear not, for Gates, Fauci, Tedos, Ferguson, and our oh so trustworthy national and international health organizations (in very chummy cooperation with Big Pharma), will be there to save us with some new generation of likely MANDATORY vaccine, probably containing micro-electronics (and/or worse), to make absolutely certain that none of us gets lost in the woods, nor gets away with jaywalking, spitting in public, or criticizing official policies.



I almost hate to mention how well the above situations mesh with giggly, goofy, wild-eyed Elon Musk’s latest plan to wire our brains to the internet…surgically. The technology is already in place, but if you have any concerns about the safety of a procedure like this, or even the sanity…rest assured that your government is working for you, and will never be influenced in any way by the wealth and power of deranged multi-billionaires. Think Neuralink. Why be satisfied with that ancient organic software in your skull?

If you’ve got the time, I’ve got a few questions for you. Sorry to dig up a lot of dead bodies and put you on the spot but, who do you think killed some Kennedys, a King, X, Wellstone, Lennon, and a dream? Lone, deranged assassins? Who was behind the 9-11 debacle? Random Arabs with box-cutters? What world government has, from the Smallpox-infected blankets of yore to present day, done the most to further the great cause of developing and using viruses and various chemical compounds, designed to terrorize, maim, and kill…for fun and profit? Ask President Chavez of Venezuela. Oh, yeah, he’s no longer talking. Or ask Bob Dylan about Murder Most Foul, if you’d like to hear it from your favorite celebrity. The U.S.A.’s involvement in selective assassination and mass-murder goes way back into the shistery of this blood-drenched nation. And while we’re at it, what world government has been credited for an almost flawless record of constant warfare throughout its nearly two-and-a-half centuries of history? But most important…and I’ll need your full attention for this one. Shut the kid in the back row up, please. We’re discussing the probability of his potential for enjoying a long and fulfilling life. Most important, how do we herd the huddled masses out of Plato’s cave and into the light? How do we compete with the authoritative, nonstop blare of corporate media’s official narrative?

Don’t know how many Americans noticed, but while CNN and NBC were cramming the Covid-19 virus down their throats and fear up their asses, their best friends in command of the DNC were busy erasing the tepid dreams of Bernie, and replacing him with one of the most vile, war-mongering/profiteering lifelong fascist assholes ever to emerge from the bowels of Hell. I know, I shouldn’t mince words and just tell you what I think of Joe Biden, but words are sometimes insufficient. If we have three sub-humans to thank for the 17-year long, ongoing Iraq War, they are Bush, Cheney, and Biden. Not necessarily in that order. But your favorite news actors assured you that Bernie could not be elected. The same kind of hit job they did on Tulsi Gabbard early on in this latest “election” fiasco. But it matters little. Both Bernie and Tulsi have shown that they’re just part of the problem by endorsing Biden. Caved like cheap tents in a gentle breeze. Trump or Biden? Really?

Perhaps I’d be more inclined to buy into this fear and hysteria, be wearing a surgical mask, and seeing every other human on earth as a potential assassin, if I didn’t keep coming across articles about manipulated death certificates, huge cash incentives for corporate hospitals to declare Covid-19 the cause of death in any case where it MIGHT possibly be so. Not to mention, much more generous remuneration for using ventilators on those sick and dying. Corporate definition dictates the responsibility to make profit, and a Covid-19 diagnosis doesn’t cost a cent. Dr. Annie Bukacek’s disclosures in this video are staggering.

Then there are the seasonal death numbers which, and correct me if I’m wrong, don’t indicate much of a variance from the norm. People around me don’t seem to be dropping like flies, but (nod, nod, wink, wink) maybe that’s because of all the plexiglass barriers and social distancing tape on the floors of all my favorite merchants. Maybe it’s those makeshift inhalation filters I see wrapped around so many frightened faces keeping the death numbers down. Right.

Last night I had one of those frustrating dreams where I’m just spinning my wheels and unable to accomplish anything. Rachel Maddow was droning on and on and on and on about Covid-19 and Trump and Covid-19 and Trump and I started stuffing a king-sized sheet into her open mouth, and I just kept stuffing until it was all in her mouth, but she just kept saying Covid-19 and Trump, and I found another sheet and kept stuffing and she kept talking and, well, you get the picture. She’s unstoppable, and to her credit, she’s an excellent fear monger. There should be an annual award show for Yellow Journalism. Of course, she wouldn’t be a shoo-in. There are many highly paid news actors out there spitting their mandatory lines in our faces, with all the appropriate smiles, tears, voice inflections, and occasionally a little show of leg and/or cleavage.

After 9-11, the rumblings of doubt began almost immediately, and before long nearly everybody had trouble believing the official fairy tale. But I looked on with dismay while friends and neighbors aquiesced to police state tactics at all airports and public buildings, and as I lined up to be scanned, poked, and prodded, I mooed like a cow to the tune of This Land is Your Land, while being processed for slaughter…or flight. Memory has a way of dissolving. The controlled demolition of the Twin Towers + One, the miniscule hole in The Pentagon, and volumes of evidence pointing to an inside job were forgiven and forgotten. THEY were careless with 9-11, but the next BIG THING would be seamless, flawless, and happen with hardly anyone suspecting foul play. The next BIG THING would arrive in the form of a storm cloud of fear. The next BIG THING would arrive with constant threat of disease and death, food shortages, plexiglass screens, social distancing floor tape in all public places, business failures, doom, and gloom. It would separate families and friends, imprison old folks in their homes, close businesses, schools, churches, and hearts. It would usher in a whole new “normal”. It would divide, and it would conquer. Fooled once, fooled twice, then 9-11’d times ten.

Homeland Security is everywhere now, and ours to love and behold…even without a costly trip to the airport. In Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Lowe’s…everywhere…tape on the floors, six carefully measured feet apart. In Lowe’s today, two foot square red signs on the floor order: “STAND HERE”. Frightened, surgically-masked shoppers stand on the squares, afraid to move without an order. An authoritative sounding male voice interrupts my search for a plumbing part. He says something like: “Lowe’s is committed to social distancing for the sake of everybody’s health. Stand where the floor signs direct you, or be in violation of our policies and subject to arrest, fine, and imprisonment. The pimpled, masked security adolescent at the front door is watching you. We are all BIG BROTHER. Report infractions. Rat on your neighbors. Have a nice day and thank you for shopping Lowe’s.” I didn’t record it, so my version might be a little inaccurate, but that was the general gist. Homeland Security is now everywhere, and this isn’t Kansas anymore, Dorothy.

Disclaimer: If you happen to accept my blather as having an element of truth, then get sick or die, it’s not my fault. Never believe anyone without unequivocal proof. If you smell a rat, and you’re not buying into this Covid-19 song and dance, then prepare for a battle. We have much to do. Many hearts and minds to win, and little time to do so. Hasta la victoria siempre!