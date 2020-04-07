In Response to President Maduro’s Letter to the People of the United States

The Network in Defense of Humanity, US Chapter, expresses our heartfelt solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its only legitimate President Nicolas Maduro Moros in this hour of danger.

The US administration is creating more conflict and aggression against Venezuela, while people all over the world are fighting a dangerous virus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Trump administration filed bogus criminal charges against the elected Venezuelan President and thirteen other Venezuelan officials including the chief justice of their Supreme Court.

A few days ago, on April 2nd, the US deployed naval ships off the coast of Venezuela, the largest US military deployment since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

This comes on top of ever increasing economic sanctions intended to increase the people’s suffering and strangle the Venezuelan economy.

It is outrageous that the US Administration is sending resources against Venezuela for war while being disorganized and inept at getting lifesaving equipment such as ventilators, beds, and even facemasks to its own population and medical workers on the frontlines.

President Maduro spoke to the common interests of people from both the United States and Venezuela. “The peoples of the United States and Venezuela are not as different as their lies try to make us believe.” He spoke to the common dreams of a “more just, free and compassionate society.”

President Maduro implored US citizens “to not allow your country to be dragged once again into another unending conflict, another Vietnam, another Iraq, but this time closer to home.”

While other countries such as Cuba, Russia and China are sending medical workers and equipment to assist internationally in the common fight against COVID-19, the Trump administration is sowing conflict and threatening war.

We demand an end to the US policy of threats, sanctions and aggression.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and the world.