How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Virus

God help us all. The acrid stench of death wafts through the air. I cough, choke, every breath is an effort, and non-stop nausea portends retroperistalsis. The ceaseless, somber wail of ambulance sirens permeates every fiber of my being. They are busy non-stop, blasting through the streets, hauling the dying and the dead to overflowing Tucson, Arizona hospitals. Soon they’ll be burning piles of corpses in the streets. There is nowhere to hide. My neighbor has become my potential assassin. I avoid her, and the virus which likely infects her, like the plague. Covid-19 changed everything…wait, I’ve heard something like that before…

In truth, none of the drivel in the first paragraph is happening. What’s more, I don’t think I’ve heard a single siren in at least a couple of days. And now I’m asking myself why it is that, from the beginning of this pandemic fiasco, I’ve had that old 9-11 queasiness, uneasiness, and the certainty that there’s a lot more going on with this Covid-19 hysteria than they’re likely to discuss on MSNBC, FOX, PBS, or anywhere else in the corporate media.

Mainstream misinformation must occasionally be watched, if only to keep abreast of which lies are told most often, morphing them magically into truth. Outside my window, barely a car goes by. The silence of the azure sky broken by flying destroyers of life from the local Air Force base and an occasional but rare commercial flight. Seekers of truth learn early on that a well-paid journalist is not someone to be trusted or taken seriously. Information must be found elsewhere. My frightened, lonely, isolated neighbors haven’t yet learned this, and eagerly buy whatever their favorite MSM mouthpiece is selling. They don’t yet know that our last vestiges of personal freedom are vanishing like farts in a breeze while they cower under surgical masks and dutifully stand on sidewalk markers like Pavlovian dogs, awaiting a chance to purchase dwindling supplies from favorite merchants.

After living through the Corporate Assassination Years, and the deaths of several Kennedys, King, X, Evers, Lennon, Wellstone, and a dream…and after witnessing the unlimited violence which our overlords didn’t hesitate to use on their own “human resources” back on September 11th, 2001, and after living my entire life through an almost constant string of bogus wars for profit, waged based on lies, and complete with the most heinous, murderous weapons ever conceived by man, I can smell another kick in the groin and sharp stick in the eye from a mile away. And there is no doubt that we’ve all been kicked and stuck in the most heinous and deceitful manner imaginable.

The current official lies are blatant and easy to recognize by those whose eyes refuse to look away and whose ears will not feign deafness. The actual truth is not so easy to discover, and will likely never be known. Right out of the gate, it looks likely that the Covid-19 virus originated in a lab, likely in the U.S.A. but possibly China. So the question that begs answering is; “Was it released on purpose or accidently?” And no matter which answer you choose, the follow-up query would be; “What new paradigm are our overlords about to shove up our collective asses without so much as a kiss?”

All we can and must do is question the official dialog. Is it possible that isolation is the very worst method of treating the virus, as many doctors and scientists believe? With very little build-up of natural immunity, isn’t this virus going to have fresh fleshy territory to conquer for the next decade? Is this a perfect example of Disaster Capitalism, and are we being conditioned for yet another major erosion of our personal liberty? Why are the W.H.O. and the C.D.C. purposely falsifying Covid-19 death figures when actual causes of death in the elderly are seldom clear? Could it be true that these organizations are just fronts for Big Pharma? Does Bill Gates and his insane infatuation with mandatory vaccination play into this equation? Will cash soon be naught but a memory, as digital currency takes its place, and will all of our net worth, credit cards, geographical location, and personal history become part of our digital I.D. and altered genetic makeup, delivered via one of Bill Gates’ mandatory vaccines? Human GMOs? Are the trashing of the world economy and the promised free government money just the first steps toward U.B.I. (universal basic income), and the globalists’ wet dream of a docile human slave force (aka human resources) 7 billion strong? And the most important question of all; What’s a poor boy to do?

The answer is obvious. The answer is clear. Stop worrying and love the virus. The globalists just might not be all that evil and heinous after all. Be good citizens. Practice social distancing whenever you’re told to do so. Hoard paper products. Cower and hide in your homes as instructed, and stay tuned in to your favorite “news” personalities. When they roll out the all new revolutionary vaccine, make sure you line up (6 feet apart) to get yours. To resist would mean the loss of your monthly U.B.I. stipend, your right to travel freely, and your right to mingle with others. A New World Order will mean lots of social improvements. You will no longer have to fear getting lost in the woods, for your whole body will be permanently impregnated with G.P.S. And potentially…no more hunger or homelessness…no more wars…and no more of that pesky idea that has plagued the minds of dissidents and contrary humans without mercy since we climbed down from trees and started carrying clubs. That’s right…Freedom. It’s way overrated. Take it seriously, and it’ll likely get you arrested or killed. Just get in line, do what you’re told, and every little thing’s gonna be all right.

Damn! I just heard Richie Havens’ Woodstock rendition of “Freedom” playing in the back roads of my mind. Nice tune, but it’s hard to understand why he got so worked up over a little thing like freedom. Go figure!