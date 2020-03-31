Corona is More Than a Health Disaster:  It’s a Human Calamity

The New York Times of March 20, asks rhetorically: “Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease?”

The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic by WHO’s Director General, Dr. Tedros, on 30 January 2020, when outside of China there were only 150 WHO-registered infections. This declaration as a pandemic – nowhere justified – has devastating effects on the entire world population and the world’s socioeconomic fabric. The globe is literally on lock-down, until who knows, but the latest date put forward by President Trump is 12 April 2020. It can almost be taken for granted that the date will have global validity. The world at large dances to the tune of the United States.

Some ten days ago, Mr. Trump declared, that this “situation” is enough and that it is time to get the economy working again. He is a business man and knows best. He suggested March 30 for going back to work. He then must have gotten instructions from his higher-ups, that more time was needed – this is just my guess – to prepare whatever sinister plan is in the making. So, he postponed by two weeks the “back-to-normal” day.

The coronavirus, COVID-19, has a catastrophic impact on the world, on the population, on the economy, and most importantly on the livelihoods of about a quarter of the world population, who are at the margin or below the level of vulnerability and precariousness. Without work, even occasional hourly or daily work to make some money to buy food, these people are doomed – doomed to die from disease, famine or sheer neglect. Their disappearance will be unnoticed. They are the non-people.

This fake pandemic is imposed on almost every country of the 193 UN members. It is “fake”, because when the pandemic was declared, as said before, there were only 150 cases outside of China, in a population of 6.4 billion people. This is by no stretch of imagination a pandemic. Noteworthy is, this decision was taken by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (21 – 24 January 2020), behind closed doors, by an entirely non-medical, but political body. Dr. Tedros, WHO’s DG, who for the first time in WHO’s history is not a medical doctor, was present.

The short- medium- and long-term impact of this decision will be of a dimension that nobody can fathom at this time. It may bring a paradigm shift in our lives and society that mankind has never experienced in the last 200 years and beyond.

In Germany, scientists with integrity start moving, standing up against authority, telling them the facts. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, sent an open letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling for urgent re-evaluation of the response to Covid-19, asking the Chancellor five crucial questions. This is the letter, dated 26 March 2020.

What about China? You may ask. China is different. Virologists in Wuhan found out very early that what was originally called 2019-nCoV (renamed by WHO to COVID-19), was nothing else but a stronger mutation of the SARS virus that hit Hong Kong and China in 2002 / 2003 and which killed worldwide 774 people. Since the SARS virus was tailor-made for the Chinese genome, Chinese scientists knew that its new and stronger mutation was also focused on the Chinese DNA.

China also knew, since it was a lab-made virus, that it came from outside, probably from the US which is waging an economic war against China. A deadly virus may be an ideal and invisible tool to weaken China and her economy. Therefore, without a moment of hesitation, China declared as quarantined large areas of the country, and later proceeded to a complete lock-down. Thanks to this fast reaction by President Xi and the people’s discipline, China is now in control of COVID-19 – and her economy is rapidly recovering.

It is like a global coup d’état, carried out by an invisible Deep Dark State – in certain select countries imposing curfew and even house arrest on everyone – not by guns or bombs, not by rolling tanks in the streets and an oppressive police force, but by an invisible tiny-tiny enemy, a microscopic virus. Can you imagine! It’s sheer genius. Controlling the world by – a virus. You have to give it them. The 0.01% has brought the 99.99 % to their knees and begging, begging for mercy. Begging for vaccinations, ignorant of the cocktail of substances that this malignant dark force may want to inject into your body. Please, please bring us vaccines. People will run into the streets – when it is allowed again – offering their arms and bodies to anyone who comes with a syringe.

The injections may be nefarious agents that sterilize, that may bring long-term neurological damage, damages that may be passed on to future generations, DNA-manipulating proteins, life-reducing agents? Injections may also comprise an electronic nano-chip that keeps track of all personal data, from health records to bank accounts. At the stage of total despair, people are not interested. They want to get rid of fear and sleep again in peace at night.

This man-made outbreak of a pandemic is not new. Of course, it’s never mentioned in the mainstream media that the corona virus COVID-19 is laboratory-made (and so are SARS, MERS, H1N1 Swine Flu, Ebola, Zika and many more), and that outbreaks can be and are being targeted on specific populations. In fact, the infamous Plan for a New American Century (PNAC), which is still very much alive, in its update of 2000, mentions on p.60 – that future wars may not be fought with conventional or nuclear weapons, but with invisible agents, biological weapons, viruses which are more effective than conventional weapons and don’t destroy infrastructure.

The new corona is the making of a bonanza for Big Pharma. It was planned for years, and patterned on the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak, or the H1N1 virus. It lasted for about a year – April 2009 to April 2010. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Swine flu killed about 12,500 people in the US, and caused worldwide about 300,000 deaths. Contrary to COVID-19, the vast majority, about 80%, of H1N1 infected people were under 65.

Then, like today, WHO declared a pandemic – green light for the pharma industry to race for the production of a vaccine. The Big Pharma promised they could produce 4.9 billion H1N1 vaccines – they delivered millions to governments – which by the time they arrived were no longer used, because the flu was over. The taxpayers paid billions in vain. Since the annual flu mutates from year to year, there was no use to keep the vaccines. What some governments did, though – listen to this! – they sent them to Africa as development assistance, where the vaccines, of course, were equally useless.

Today, we are again confronted with a tireless 24 x 7 propaganda machine, dishing out fear and anxiety because of an invisible virus. An enemy that cannot be seen by the population. An enemy that cannot be followed, for example, how it spreads, or doesn’t spread. An enemy that the people just have to believe the authorities exists. How clever! Propaganda and fear are enough to dominate within a few weeks the entire world population.

For example, a new Oxford University Study concluded that COVID-19 most likely exists in the UK since January 2020, and that in the meantime about half of the British population has been infected, and is, thereby, immunized against the virus. Most people have none or only mild symptoms. This would mean that only about 1 out of 1,000 infected people needs to be hospitalized. This corresponds to the common flu or less. Here the study .

An American physician and the founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, Dr. David Katz, says:

I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near-total meltdown of normal life — schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned — will be long-lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself. The stock market will bounce back in time, but many businesses never will. The unemployment, impoverishment and despair likely to result will be public health scourges of the first order.

Nobody of those who hyped-up the pandemic-panic seems to have a clear view of the Big Picture. Government officials around the world are co-opted. They follow orders. They know they must. Or else. This is an important step to bring about this gigantic societal paradigm change for the New World Order (NOW) to reign. It involves a shift or enormous sums of resources over time, in the quadrillions, perhaps quintillions, being moved from the common people to a small elite, or “Dark Deep State”, for lack of another term.

Key Organization Implementing the Dark State’s Destructive Endeavor



There is a little-known agency, called Agenda ID2020 which is behind implementing the Dark Deep State’s agenda. The infamous Agenda ID2020 is a public-private partnership, including UN agencies and civil society. Key partners include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (co-founder), the Rockefeller Foundation (co-founder), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that “brings together public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries”; Accenture, A global management consulting and professional services firm; and IDEO.Org, an international consulting firm, “to design products, services, and experiences to improve the lives of people in poor and vulnerable communities.”

Agenda ID2020’s principal objective is implementing an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. In May 2016, at the impulse of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Nations Office for Partnership (UNOFP) organized an international Summit in New York to create Agenda ID2020. According to the Summit’s own website, Agenda ID2020 is a strategic, global initiative launched in response to the Sustainable Development Goal 16.9: “Provide legal identity to all, including birth registration, by 2030 …. harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community…. Around one-fifth of the world’s population (1.8 billion people) is without legal identity, which deprives them of access to healthcare, schools, shelter.”

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16 is to “Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.” To implement and justify this objective, the vaccination king, Bill Gates, needed a special sub-goal, No.16.9 – see above.

Agenda ID2020 is closely linked to GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization – also a Bill Gates creation. Gavi identifies itself on its website as a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to “immunization for all”. GAVI is supported by WHO, and needless to say, its main partners and sponsors are the pharma-industry.

The ID2020 Alliance at their 2019 Summit, entitled “Rising to the Good ID Challenge”, in September 2019 in New York, decided to roll out their program in 2020, a decision confirmed by the WEF in January 2020 in Davos.

Curiously, on October 18, 2020, The Gates Foundation, WEF and the Johns Hopkins Institute for Public Health sponsored Event 201 in New York City. Essentially, Event 201 focused on simulating a worldwide epidemic, which was coincidentally based on the SARS outbreak and called 2019-nCoV, the name first given to the outbreak in China, before WHO changed it to a more generic form, COVID-19.

The simulation resulted over an 18-month period in 65 million deaths worldwide, a stock market dive of 15%-plus and countless bankruptcies and unemployment. Just a few weeks later, the first 2019-nCoV infected person was identified in Wuhan. Coincidence?

Is it also just a coincidence that ID2020 is being rolled out at the onset of what WHO calls a Pandemic? Or is a pandemic needed to ‘roll out’ the multiple devastating programs of ID2020? See also here.

After three months of the outbreak, and only two weeks of complete world lock-down, we can already see signs of disastrous obliteration as the stock market dove at least 30%, wiping out savings of small investors, bringing about bankruptcies of millions and millions of small and medium-sized enterprises around the globe, creating unemployment of biblical proportions, untold misery, poverty, famine, and deaths by starvation, homelessness, despair, absence of health care, and ultimately suicide.

The New York Times reports on 27 March, more than 3.3 million new claims for unemployment benefits, in an economy that is coming apart. President Trump on 27 March signed a bill for US$ 2 billion as a rescue package. Nobody really knows whom and how this money should benefit the desperate and jobless, the hungry and homeless. This money is peanuts as compared to the overall damage to the US economy alone. Now, at the beginning of the crisis it is estimated at between US$ 3 and US$ 5 trillion, about a fourth of US GDP. Worldwide – US$ 10 to US$ 20 trillion. And, we are far from the end of the calamity.

In developing countries, or the Global South, where poverty for a large proportion of the population is already rampant, the impact of this man-made disaster is even worse and potentially irreversible. The NYT reports that an estimated 1.7 billion people worldwide are in an acute precariousness.

Developing countries, especially big cities, have a large “informal” sector – often 30% or higher of the so-called work-force – which consists mostly of younger people from age 15 to 35, who have no fixed jobs, who find occasional work on a daily or hourly basis on weekly wages that allow them just barely to survive. With small enterprises or construction sites coming to a halt — going broke in most cases — these people have no longer even a minimal income. Their numbers will grow, as the economy is spiraling further into recession, the magnitude of which is uncertain, but most likely gigantic, and possibly irrecoverable.

These people, moneyless, roofless, hungry, and often sick and desperate, they may turn to crime, or to suicide. In Greece, for example, according to the Lancet, the suicide rate increased almost exponentially after the 2008 / 2009 also man-made debt-driven depression (by Greece’s European traitors). Crime rates may explode. Hungry people have nothing to lose. Looting supermarkets for food and other shops for cash is nothing new. Shanty towns in Europe and North America may rapidly proliferate. Migration to rich or richer countries may explode.

Countries will be offered “rescue” type loans by the sorts of the World Bank and the IMF. The WB has already offered at least US$ 12 billion to alleviate the adversities of the COVID-19 crisis. The IMF started out with US$ 50 billion, and now following demand. from an estimated already 60 countries, upped the ante to a trillion. Some IMF board members call for the creation of a special fund of up to 4 trillion SDRs (Special Drawing Rights).

The “rescue” of these countries will be sheer debt bondage. Even if low interest, debt has to be repaid and the collateral is privatization of social services, infrastructure, concessions to foreign corporations to exploit their natural resources, oil, gas, forests, water, minerals, all what the rich oligarchs who stand behind this criminal Agenda ID2020 covet. And so, another shuffling of funds from the grassroots to the top will take place – and further dependence and enslavement of people and entire nations is in the books.

Conspiracy theory? Yes, of course, that’s what they always say. Those who are attempting to wake people up, to tell them how corrupt the western system functions, are not only “fake news” conspiracy theorists, but they are linked to the Kremlin or to Beijing, as Russian or Chinese assets. That’s standard.

The next step in this paradigm shift is uncertain. It may not follow immediately after this corona-crisis. That would be too obvious. Instead there may be a respite – where the people may breathe – and forget. Yes, forget. Because that is an important tool of those who manage and manipulate humanity, our forgetfulness. We may ask ourselves, what makes very-very rich and powerful people so pathologically inhumane for wanting to dominate not only mankind, but the entire Mother Earth with all her rich resources? What is it that brings about so much evil? I don’t have the answer.

On a positive note…



After Dark follows Light. That’s a universal law of nature. And as the saying goes, every dark cloud has a silver lining. Might it be that this low-intensity ticking of the world may have an earth rejuvenating effect? Big portions of industrial pollutions have been wiped out, and healthier, oxygenated air moves in. Air and water are in constant transition. They move fast and endlessly. Even a short break in the lambasting of nature may bring bright results which, in turn, may inspire changes in human behavior. And a whole new ecological ball game may emerge.

Trees are breathing again, the sea starting to regenerate her constantly moving marine life, heavy industrial chimneys spewing out carbon dioxide have stopped – the skies get bluer, the grass greener, insects return and are happily chirping away, and the birds start singing again. A dream? Some of it may have begun. There may be some humans who awakened to this new potentially cleaner, healthier and safer environment, a world of smiles that reflects the light that is gradually replacing the dark. New, clean and safe life-sustaining activities may be born and come to light. We don’t know. But we hope. Dynamics are unpredictable, but endless.

We, mankind, do have the spiritual capacity to abandon the disaster path of western neoliberal capitalism, and instead espouse solidarity, compassion and love for each other, for our society and for Mother Earth, nourishing the emerging new era of Light.