Coastal Gas Link Continues Work Despite COVID 19

As people around the world are taking social distancing measures to keep their communities safe Coastal Gas Link and the RCMP continue to bring in workers from all over Canada during a pandemic putting both workers and entire northern communities with limited medical staff at grave risk.

At the same time the the oil and gas industry are mobilizing to get government bailouts as the crash in oil prices has made much of their production unprofitable and made the economics of projects like LNG Canada even more dubious.

Many investors have already pulled away from CGL, but KKR an American investment firm has stated plans to buy 65% of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Today Rising Tide North America has organized a digital communications blockade to flood KKR executives with calls, emails, and tweets, and demand they back away from financing such a destructive and risky project.

*****

Over the past five years, TC Energy (formally Trans Canada) has tried to build the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en land, defiantly ignoring assertions from the hereditary chiefs of their rights and title and their lack of consent for the project.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline threatens Wet’suwet’en land, water, air, and people.

KKR has plans to purchase 65% of the Coastal GasLink pipeline with Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo).It’s is a US-based private equity firm with an atrocious record of putting profits over employees, people, and the environment.

If we #ShutDownKKR, we can stop the financing of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline — but we need to mobilize online together right now.

Here’s what you can do to join the KKR communications blockade TODAY and #ShutDownKKR:

Email KKR today by using our easy messaging tool by clicking here.

Call KKR by dialing 1-888-593-5407 and following the instructions you hear from us.Need some talking points for your call? No problemo. See below.

Tweet at @KKR_Co and tell them just how awful they are for ignoring Wet’suwet’en concerns about their rights, the climate, land air and water. Need some tweet inspiration? See below!

Why is this important right now? Well, this fight got even worse last week.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, TC Energy is still going ahead with Coastal GasLink pipeline construction and sending more workers and federal police officers onto Wet’suwet’en territories, putting communities at even more risk. Billionaire oil and gas CEOs see the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to push through whatever they can when the world is looking the other way.

KKR must be held accountable for ignoring the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, putting Indigenous land and people at risk, endangering Indigenous women by building man camps along the route, and fueling the climate crisis.

Thanks for taking action online today and let us know how it goes by replying this to email!

Vanessa and the rest of Rising Tide North America