Callout for Ongoing Support

Despite a widespread media narrative spreading incorrect information, NO agreements have been made on the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline, and the call for solidarity actions remains firmly in place!

This is Not Over – Message to Supporters

“As Canada and BC have proposed an agreement to recognize Wet’suwet’en title on our unceded lands, Coastal Gaslink and the RCMP continue to violently trespass against our will.

A message to our supporters: This is not over. We want the RCMP and CGL off our lands.

This proposal from BC and Canada is long overdue, following decades of denial of Wet’suwet’en rights and title after the 1997 Delgamuukw-Gisday’wa court case. Our ancestors proved what we have always known – that these lands belong to the Wet’suwet’en – and thanks to thousands rising up across so-called Canada, the government is forced to acknowledge this.

We need to keep the pressure on.

The proposal will be reviewed by our clans, and decided upon by our nation in our bahtlats (feast hall) in accordance with Anuk nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law) in the coming weeks.

Stay strong. #Wetsuwetenstrong

#ShutDownCanada #ReconciliationIsDead

Callout for Solidarity: http://unistoten.camp/alleyesonwetsuweten

Gidimt’en Call to action: www.yintahaccess.com

Solidarity actions have continued at pace with new rail blockades going up across the country today, longstanding blockades remaining in place, and Indigenous youth hitting one full week of occupying the BC Legislature!

The widespread media misinformation that a deal on the pipeline has been reached is likely to have an impact on how people understand ongoing action. Please help get the truth out that no deal on the pipeline has been reached and the call for solidarity remains in place!

More public actions and educational events are planned around the country and this Wednesday students are organizing a nation wide walk out in Solidarity with Wet’suwet’en!

Keep the pressure on! Gidemt’en spokesperson urges Wet’suwet’en solidarity movement to not let up!

20 min Interview with people holding down the Kahnawake Rail Blockade

New rail Blockade in St’at’mic Territory Today

Xinca Parliament and Maritimes Guatemala Breaking the Silence Network Solidarity Statement

We support and stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders, who are resisting the incursion of the Coastal Gaslink (CGL) pipeline on their unceded territory.

We – Xinka people and Xinka Parliament in Guatemala – have been engaged in a similar struggle against the Escobal mine, in opposition to the BC-based company Pan-American Silver (previously Tahoe Resources) in our territory. Through numerous municipal consultations, we’ve voiced our opposition to the project. For defending our territory, our people have been met with violence, including murder and the shooting of peaceful protesters, military occupation, threats, intimidation, as well as criminalization.

We know full well the risks faced by Indigenous land defenders when state forces and the legal system are mobilized in defense of resource extraction. We’ve seen this throughout Guatemala and we’re seeing this today in Wet’suwet’en territory.

Love and Rage,

Unist’ot’en Solidarity Brigade