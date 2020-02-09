Western China Bashing vs. Western Biowarfare?

On 29 January WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that there was no reason to declare the outbreak of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China a pandemic risk. On 30 January, he declared the virus an international emergency, but made clear that there was no reason for countries to issue travel-advisories against travelling to China. Let me speculate. The ‘international emergency’ was declared at the request of Washington, and the comment against the travel-advisory was an addition by Dr. Tedros himself, as he realized that there was indeed no reason for panic, that China is doing wonders in stemming the virus from spreading and in detecting the virus early on.

In fact, Dr. Tedros has himself, as well as other high-ranking WHO officials, on various occasions praised China for her effort to contain the virus, the speed with which Wuhan (population of 11 million, capital of the center-eastern Province of Hubei) and China as a whole has reacted to the outbreak. The latest achievement – in 8 days China has built in Wuhan a 25,000 m2 special hospital for treatment of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV and possible mutations, with 1,000 beds, and for about 1,400 medical personnel, for a budget of the equivalent of US$ 43 million – equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology. No other country in the world would have been capable of such an achievement.

Nevertheless, and against WHO’s guidance, Washington immediately advised its citizens not to travel to China, and withdrew non-essential staff from US consulates and the Embassy in Beijing, thereby triggering an avalanche of similar reactions among Washington vassals around the globe; i.e., most of the European countries did likewise, many of them canceled their flights to China, as did, of course, the US.

Russia also closed her 4,200 km long border, working hand-in-hand with China in containing the virus. This also means that no infected Russian citizen may leave China. This is a concerted Chinese-Russian effort – spearheaded by China – to control and contain the epidemic.

The NYT and WashPo are on a vicious daily campaign to slander and vilify China with lies and manipulated information on how badly China is managing the disease, when the complete opposite is the case. Compare this to the common flu epidemic that hits the US and most of the western countries, despite the fact that the US and Europe have virtually implemented carpet vaccination (in some US States and EU countries even compulsory).

Yet, this 2019 / 2020 flu season which is far from over, has so far claimed more than 8,400 lives alone in the US, more than 140,000 hospitalizations and more than 8 million infected people. The US has about 330 million people. Compare this to China’s 1.4 billion population – with, as of 3 February, an infection rate of less than 21,000, a death toll of 425 in China, and outside of China reported two, one in Hong Kong, another one in the Philippines.

Expand these statistics to Europe and you find similar figures. Of course, nobody talks about it. This is an annual occurrence – a bonanza for the western pharma industry. In the west, disease is business. The more the merrier. Once you are in the “medical mill”, it’s difficult to escape. “Specialists’ find always another reason to send you yet to another “specialist” for another treatment. The ignorant patient has no option than to obey. After all it’s his health and life. In China it is the total opposite. The Chinese system does everything for its population’s health and well-being.

Yet, China bashing in one way or another seems to intensify by the day. Yesterday, 3 February, the UN in Geneva has issued an edict that all UN employees returning from China must stay home and work from home for 14 days; i.e., a dictated self-quarantine. And new contracts for Chinese staff will be temporarily suspended. This is all propaganda against China.

Quarantine is absolutely not necessary. Chinese biologists of the Office of Science and Technology of the city of Wuxi (south-eastern Jiangsu province, near Shanghai) have developed a test kit that can detect the 2019-nCoV virus within 8 – 15 minutes, similar to a pregnancy test. This test kit is available to the world. In fact, it has been used to test an airline crew member arriving from New York at the Zurich airport and feeling ill. Within less than an hour, the crew member was sent home – it was the common flu.

In China, where by now scientific evidence is mounting that the disease – like all the coronaviral diseases, including the 2019-nCoV predecessor SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, 2002 / 2003 also in China), and its Middle East equivalent, MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) are not only laboratory fabricated, but also patented. And so are many others, for example, Ebola and HIV. Both, SARS and 2019-nCoV are not only man-made, but they are also focusing on the Chinese race. That’s why you find very few people infected in the 18 countries where the coronavirus has spread.

It sounds like a strange coincidence that in October 2019 a simulation with precisely the coronavirus was carried out at the John Hopkins Institute in the US, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WEF (World Economic Forum), as well as the Pirbright Institute of the UK, one of the world’s few level 4 (highest security level) bio-warfare laboratories (for more details see “China’s Coronavirus: A Global Health Emergency is Launched. What are the Facts”

The west’s ‘demolition’ priority seems to have shifted drastically from Russia to China. Why? Because China is an ever-stronger economic power, soon to surpass the United States in absolute terms. Since mid-2017, China is already number one, measured by the PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) indicator, indeed the most important one, because it demonstrates what people can actually buy with the money.

China’s currency, the Yuan, is also advancing rapidly as a reserve currency, gradually replacing the US-dollar. When that happens, that real money, like the Chinese Yuan, based on a hard economy and covered by gold, against a “fake” fiat currency (based on nothing), like the US-dollar, is taking the lead, then the US-dollar hegemony is broken and the US economy doomed.

To prevent that from happening Washington is doing everything possible to destabilize China – see Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Uyghurs in China’s western Xinjiang Province, Tibet, the infamous Trump-inspired “tariff war” – and now the new coronavirus outbreak. The death toll is at present about 2.1% (of total cases of infection), down from 2.3% a week ago.

But that and the constant bashing with negative western propaganda, travel bans, border closures, flight bans – and more – plus the disease itself, the medical care, work absenteeism, medication and medical equipment, not to forget the specially-built 1,000-bed emergency hospital in Wuhan – and an 8% average decline at the Shanghai stock exchange, bear a considerable economic cost for China. So much so, that the People’s Bank of China (PBC) has recently injected some 1.2 billion yuan (about US$ 174 million equivalent) into the economy.

This new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, may just be a trial. Imagine a stronger mutation of a coronavirus would be implanted into the Chinese population, say with a mortality rate of 10% to 20% or higher. It could cause real havoc. However, a stronger version may not be so easily controllable and directable; i.e., towards the Chinese race, and may risk spreading to the Caucasian race as well – meaning the executioner would risk committing mass suicide.

Remember the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide – at that time about one-third of the planet’s population – and killed at least 50 million people (a death rate of 10%), including some 700,000 Americans.

While preparing for the worst, because Washington – with the help of its level 4 bio-war lab – will not let go easily, China’s approach of endless inventive creation, avoiding conflicts, will outlive the aggressor.

• First published by the New Eastern Outlook – NEO