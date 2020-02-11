Outpouring of International Solidarity as RCMP Arrest Unist’ot’en Matriarchs

As of now people in the Healing Center are safe and not being threatened with arrest, and the four brave land defenders from 44 were released today after spending the weekend in jail.

Rail lines continue to be blocked and people have poured into the streets, banks, and Government offices outraged by the RCMP’s arrest of Unist’ot’en Matriarchs and grotesque violation of Wet’suwet’en Law.

Indigenous Youth who have been occupying the ceremonial entrance to the BC Legislature with an encampment since Thursday are calling for people to join them as police action has been threatened in advance of John Horgan’s speech from the throne happening tomorrow!

Despite over 30 people being arrested at the Port of Vancouver early Monday morning, people returned and shut down the rail line into the port yesterday.

Indigenous Youth are hosting open meetings Wednesday to organize a shut down of all government Ministries in Victoria! This can be replicated elsewhere!

In London, New Zealand, WA DC, Seattle, The Bay and more people are shutting down Canadian Embassies and Consulates: Find one near you here.