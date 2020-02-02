Coronavirus Hysteria

Just now, a major media corporation asked for my opinion for an article they are preparing, and I answered the following. The background of my thinking is here.

The global socio-economic context here is that the United Nations, influenced by global finance tied to large pharmaceutical interests, has installed a coordinated and institutionalized pandemic-phobia response structure, always eager to detect and disproportionately respond to each purported nucleus of a new lethal flu pandemic.

In fact, the only notable historic flu pandemics have all caused a million deaths or more, whereas, even with heightened detection and modern diagnostic methods the current coronavirus has causes a few hundred deaths, far less than the common cold in large Western cities.

The said global-finance interests also control major media networks, and are always happy to inflate pandemic phobia. Furthermore, the USA’s largest perceived threat in the present era is the rise and integration of Eurasia, economically driven by China. Therefore, coronavirus alarmism is also a geopolitical campaign opportunity to demean and isolate China; in effect, a weaponized hysteria that creates racist responses in many Western centers. Domestic anti-Chinese racism can be politically exploited in the USA to support aggressive policies against China, including protectionist policies limiting educational and economic exchanges.

However, I don’t think the Trump trade deals can be significantly affected by the coronavirus media frenzy: The so-called trade deals (coerced trade “balancing”) are a forcefully imposed life-line for the diminishing USA economy, which also eyes a horizon of loss of the USA dollar as the global currency.