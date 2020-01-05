Coastal Gaslink Evicted from Unist’ot’en Territory
by UnistotenCamp / January 5th, 2020
All Coastal Gaslink workers have now been peacefully evicted from Unist’ot’en and Gidimt’en territories.
Under the authority of Anuk nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law), and with support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs of all five clans, the Wet’suwet’en are standing up for the last of our lands and we need you to stand with us.
We will honour the instructions of our ancestors, and continue to protect our lands from trespassers.
The Unis'tot'en (C'ihlts'ehkhyu / Big Frog Clan) are the original Wet'suwet'en Yintah Wewat Zenli distinct to the lands of the Wet'suwet'en. Over time in Wet'suwet'en History, the other clans developed and were included throughout Wet'suwet'en Territories.