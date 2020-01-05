Coastal Gaslink Evicted from Unist’ot’en Territory

All Coastal Gaslink workers have now been peacefully evicted from Unist’ot’en and Gidimt’en territories.

Under the authority of Anuk nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law), and with support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs of all five clans, the Wet’suwet’en are standing up for the last of our lands and we need you to stand with us.

We will honour the instructions of our ancestors, and continue to protect our lands from trespassers.

See also “Canada’s Respect for the Rule of Law and Its Sacred Obligation to First Nations.”