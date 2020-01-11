Call to Action from Gidimt’en Checkpoint

SHARE WIDELY – We are living our ancient laws and will uphold our Hereditary Chiefs decision. Take on your ancestral responsibilities and let’s show the world how powerful we are united.
by UnistotenCamp / January 10th, 2020
