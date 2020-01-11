Call to Action from Gidimt’en Checkpoint

by UnistotenCamp / January 10th, 2020

SHARE WIDELY – We are living our ancient laws and will uphold our Hereditary Chiefs decision. Take on your ancestral responsibilities and let’s show the world how powerful we are united.

 

The Unis'tot'en (C'ihlts'ehkhyu / Big Frog Clan) are the original Wet'suwet'en Yintah Wewat Zenli distinct to the lands of the Wet'suwet'en. Over time in Wet'suwet'en History, the other clans developed and were included throughout Wet'suwet'en Territories.

