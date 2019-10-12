16,000 Dead in the UK: the Brexit Connection

by RT / October 12th, 2019

Thousands of Britons died last winter because they couldn’t afford adequate heating. Former UK MP George Galloway joins Rick Sanchez to explain how poverty and inequality in the UK contributed to the country’s decision to leave the EU.

This article was posted on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 9:49am and is filed under Classism, Health/Medical, Hunger, Poverty, United Kingdom, Video.