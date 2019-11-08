Winning Hearts and Minds in August

It is in these bleak times that people need community and music more than ever — they just don’t tend to realize it. The choir actually needs to be preached to on a regular basis, or it starts singing out of tune. I heard some professional musicians on a BBC program talking about how their feelings of self-worth and general contentment in life are directly related to whether or not they’re working on a regular basis. By “working,” they mean playing music in front of an audience, which is what they all do to get by. They were specifically talking about taking time off from touring because of having babies and raising small children. There was a general consensus that while raising kids could be hard, they could deal with everything involved as long as they had access to the outlets of playing music regularly, and sharing it with people now and then.

I’m very familiar with this whole thing, being a professional musician with children myself. I took a year off from doing any long tours when my first child was born. At the time I was probably more focused on the financially disastrous aspects of unpaid paternity leave, but the psychological ones were intense, too. It would have been too hard to ply all that apart from the emotionally overwhelming experience of raising a baby, but in retrospect it becomes clearer that these are different things, separate reasons for feeling small and inadequate.

If I had been one of the guests on that BBC show, I probably would have mentioned something about the cyclical nature of this self-worth phenomenon in the course of a typical year, for a touring musician. I usually do long tours in the fall and spring, so it’s right around February and August that I’m generally in peak panic mode, wondering if this next tour will be the last tour I ever do, since maybe it will only have ten gigs in it and I’ll return home with more debt than I left with. So far, most of the time in the end the tour pans out OK, at least since I stopped doing big driving tours around the US, where that was no longer reliably happening. But this time of year, in August, I’m often a bit of a mess, looking at the empty calendar for the next few months, knowing that on the first of each of those months, the landlord will be demanding that I legitimate my existence by forking over yet another hard-earned $1,200.

Maybe, I always ask myself in August, it’s time to consider another line of work. Actually this summer I am fully engaged in another line of work, running a small cafe with my family, and it is so much more work than I ever thought about. I’m an espresso snob and I like making good espresso drinks. My family is not big enough to satisfy my daily desire to extract a few more shots and foam at least a bit more milk than I can possibly consume in a day. So when my friend Mette suggested I bring my family to Denmark and run the cafe for a summer, I more or less jumped at the opportunity.

I’m glad I did, but I was so naive. There’s so much more to running a cafe than what happens, say, during opening hours. Shopping, cleaning, fixing broken appliances like espresso machines and keeping them running well. Paperwork, complying with health and tax authorities — all kinds of stuff. And then there are those many, wonderful suggestions from friends and customers that usually begin with “you should,” as in “you should sell beer” — often it’s a suggestion related to things the cafe should sell that we’re not allowed to sell because we don’t have the right kind of license for that, such as alcoholic drinks or cooked meals. Other suggestions include things like “you should be open for longer hours” or “you should advertise in the local paper.”

All these sorts of suggestions are very familiar to me in my life as a touring musician, too. They’re just as common. “You should play in that venue, they’d love you there.” Who is they, exactly? The audience that was at the last gig the person went to at that venue, who they’re assuming would show up for my gig there? Or is they the people who organized and promoted that gig, who probably had no association with that particular venue, aside from the fact that they were using it to put on a show? Yes, I generally agree. I should play there — and I leave it at that.

In the depth of August I might be desperate enough to follow one of these suggestions. I have barely any gigs for the fall tour, maybe they’re right. I should just email this venue and see if they want to have me open for that guy. But it doesn’t work that way, and I know it. I know a lot of things, because I’m an expert at this, even though in August I generally don’t feel expert at much of anything. I’m trying to book a tour, but it’s not really working. Maybe all these people who are on vacation are never coming back from vacation. Maybe they’re just pretending to be on vacation because they really don’t like me anymore.

I wrote a song last week about the power of songs to win hearts and minds. I’m a firm believer, but I wrote the song because I was still stewing on a conversation I had with a radio journalist I used to admire who made dismissive comments about music and the role of people like me in public communication, such as a radio news and information program. “Just songs” is the phrase that has been ringing in my head for about a year since that conversation with that particular radio host. So the song is a defensive song, a defense of what I do, and why it can be such an effective means of communication.

Probably I’m remembering that conversation so much lately because it’s August, and the fall tour is only in a very skeletal state of existence. Probably by next month I’ll be feeling like the expert at public communication and popular education that I am. I am, I remind myself. This is why one of my songs is the centerpiece of Haskell Wexler’s last documentary. This is why they use my songs as tools for teaching high school teachers in Germany and Sweden how to teach their students. This is why my songs appear in songbooks put out by the national labor federations of several countries, this is why the unions and political parties in different countries employ me on a regular basis for the purposes of educating and inspiring their members. Music is effective as a means of communication — my music in particular.

I’ll share a message, the sort of message I’m sure all kinds of people in the public communication fields get on a regular basis. I found it only hours after I finished writing the song about that conversation, in one of the various inboxes that each of the social media platforms has. Here are a couple excerpts: “Thank you for making music and getting the good message out. Your music taught me never to give up no matter how hopeless things seem. Your music has gotten me through depression, protests that didn’t go smoothly, and many other hardships I’ve faced. You’re a beacon of hope to me and even though we’ve never met you’ve made a huge impact on me and my life. You’ll always be my comrade.”

These sorts of messages help a lot, especially in August. Because it’s not enough just to write songs that I know are really well-written and probably effective at what they’re trying to do. It only begins to be enough when you can bring the song to an audience that is affected by it in the ways you intended. It’s only culture when it’s something people participate in together, in the same physical location. That’s when people get the feeling that they’re in something together — when they’re together, doing the same thing, such as singing. People know they’re in a struggle together when they laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same sorrows, and experience these things collectively. These kinds of things have been studied and proven to be true in peer-reviewed publications, incidentally. We’re fundamentally social animals.

We also hear differently and process information differently when the information is sung. The reason music has been used as a tool for inspiration and education and for fostering a sense of community over the course of millennia by every form of institution that’s ever existed, from governments to churches to armies to labor unions, is because it’s so effective.

But for me to be effective, for me to have a chance at winning hearts and minds, at keeping people involved, to be able to share thoughts about tomorrow with people, I need an audience. Just as with a cafe that barely has any reason to exist from a financial standpoint, “you should” statements don’t actually help. Yes, I’d love to be open longer hours and to hire more staff and advertise in the paper. I’d love to do all those things as a musician, too. This isn’t how it works, though, in practical reality. Those staff need to get paid, advertisements cost money.

When this goes out on my blog and in podcast form, I’ll undoubtedly get lots of well-meaning messages from people saying “if you come to my town, I’m looking forward to seeing the show,” and “you should check out this venue.” Seriously, this is going to happen. Maybe those people aren’t the ones who finished reading the column, but the messages will come.

There will also hopefully be a few messages from people who are members of organizations that have budgets who want to put together a paying gig for me somewhere, for a union, a political party, an arts center, or some other kind of community group. Those are the messages that will once again restore my sense of self-worth, which is tied not just to being able to communicate well, but having access to people with whom I may communicate — in the same physical place, at the same time, somewhere in the world.

There is probably a nagging concern aside from the fact that it’s August and all the good folks in Europe who will probably be putting on gigs in various places are still on vacation and haven’t gotten in touch yet. Maybe a couple nagging concerns. One is that the social and political structures I used to rely on for touring in the US have since collapsed, three times, maybe four, depending on how you measure these things. In Europe that hasn’t happened, things are much more consistent for many reasons.