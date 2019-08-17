Murder on the Lolita Express

It would appear that the Jeffrey Epstein case has pushed its bony elbows through the gauzy fabric of our “reality” narrative and bumped us all closer to a long overdue CRISIS of confidence with both our government and the mainstream media.

Even people, who just a week ago were still accepting whatever the capital “M” Media was throwing their way, have begun voicing doubts, while those who for YEARS have diligently volunteered themselves as staunch defenders of “approved” taunts against supposed crackpots and conspiracy theorists, are backing off on the intensity of their attacks.

Too many years with too many incongruities, perhaps — (going back to the JFK assassination, and well before that) — may finally be instigating an unraveling in the “TRUST” circuits of the popular imagination.

The purely farcical nature of the Epstein “suicide” has much of America trying to wrap their throbbing heads around the whole fraught and twisted spectacle.

Think about it. NO individual criminal action has ever implicated SO many wealthy and powerful people. NO inmate was ever more in danger of suicide (or homicide) than Epstein. YOU knew that, I knew that and everyone in law enforcement knew that. And yet, it STILL happened… though WHAT exactly happened, we’re still not sure. (See below)

At this point, if you are someone who still believes that very wealthy and powerful elites are NOT constantly conspiring and using THEIR media to advance and steer their various preferred narratives, then maybe it’s just too late and none of this “behind the curtain” stuff will ever cause you to suffer doubt. To that I say okay… because you know, everyone has their own unique circumstances and challenges and and trust me, this cloak and dagger shit sucks a ton of time – time, that in a saner world, could be spent in more “human” pursuits. (I expect this must have been the case for most Germans in the 1930s.)

You are, of course, still entitled to any idea you want to hold… but I don’t think you can still count on getting those automatic thumbs up from your like-minded friends with the same frequency as you did. Such previously presumed certainties are melting faster than sweet green icing.

Let me reiterate. I am NOT suggesting that I know what’s true and what’s not. Far from it! The assumption that ANY of us “spectator/ audience members” can know the truth for certain is just silly and naive.

Naturally, you believe YOUR thinking is objective and reality-based and that your beliefs are NOT distorted by cognitive biases, because we ALL believe that! The more relevant distinction between us is that some of us KNOW we DON’T know the truth… while others of us insist that we DO know and that anyone who disagrees with us is WRONG, stupid, sick, fukt-up, etc., etc.

If there is truth to be found, chances are it will be uncovered through persistent research and attention to detail. So, don’t look to me (or anyone) to tell you what it is; look to yourself! Though I make NO claim to KNOW what is true, after having followed countless contrarian and “contra-pundit” news threads for a decade now, I think I’m getting better at figuring out what is NOT true, who and WHAT is most SUSPECT and WHICH of the LIES that we have for so long been programmed to believe, are more substantial than others.

In the case of Jeff Epstein’s “SUICIDE” – we have all seen MANY conspiracy theories flying around… including those simplistic ones being echoed across the mainstream news – although even there, cracks are showing.

Here are my favs so far…

= ACT I

Epstein hangs himself – (Forget about how, as it would be a HUGE stretch by ANY method.) Assuming some ridiculously high-level access to the impregnable Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was being held… (and where video cameras are somehow NOT working!)…

– 2A. Epstein is killed in his cell – by unidentified outside person(s) connected to the Clintons.

– 2B. Epstein is killed in his cell – by unidentified outside person(s) connected to Trump.

– 2C. Epstein is killed in his cell – by unidentified agents of the Deep State or by some squad of assassins recruited to protect the guilty pervs… of all persuasions.

– 2D. Epstein is killed in his cell – by unidentified agents of Russia.

Epstein’s “corpse” arrives at the morgue, where on Sunday, an autopsy is conducted (under the observation of celebrity pathologist Dr. Michael Baden who was there for JFK, MLK, and the O.J. victim autopsies) No definitive conclusions of the autopsy have yet been released. Alternately, Epstein is removed from his cell – by ultra high-level operatives of SOME agency – and another body put in his place (to match theory #1 above.) It is that body that is then sent to the morgue. (Shades of Officer Tippet in Dallas.)

= ACT II

Epstein is REALLY dead, as is the indictment against him… and the many high-profile pedophile accusations begin to get blurred and BURIED, as the whole thing fades away over time and as all the purported high-profile trafficking and abuse soon resumes, with new levels of protection around it. Epstein is REALLY dead, as is the indictment against him… but in this scenario, the many high-profile pedophile accusations get EXPOSED and much of the purported high-profile trafficking and abuse is brought to light by some insanely persistent renegade arm of the government, on the way to the perps being actually indicted. Epstein is NOT dead, but in the custody of U.S. Military Intelligence. Epstein is NOT dead, but in the custody of the CIA – of which (most insiders believe) he was a long-time asset. Epstein is NOT dead, but in the custody of MOSSAD – of which (most insiders believe) he was a long-time asset. Epstein never died, because he never lived, having been substituted for A.I. bot of dark alien technology.

ACT III (Stay Tuned.)