Federal Judge Continues Chelsea Manning’s Confinement and $1000 a Day Fine

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / August 14th, 2019

Chelsea Manning could be jailed for another 400 days and owe $144,00 because of an unprecedented decision by Bush-Appointed Judge Tenga. Kevin Gosztola discusses the latest development.

The Real News Network is a television news and documentary network focused on providing independent and uncompromising journalism. Read other articles by The Real News Network, or visit The Real News Network's website.

