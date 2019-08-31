Debunking the Drug War

This episode covers the US government’s and law enforcement’s active role in global drug trafficking.
Doug Valentine is the author of The Strength of the Wolf and The Strength of the Pack. These are two of the most important books ever written on the drug trade. Doug’s research comes mostly from first hand accounts of FBN, DEA and CIA officers who tell a tale never before heard by the world.
