Time to Say “this far & no further” to Using Anti-Semitism as a Weapon – Galloway

by RT / July 2nd, 2019

“We oppose Netanyahu, we love Jews, that’s the message”: Former The Labour Party MP #GeorgeGalloway discusses Jeremy Corbyn, Bernie Sanders and anti-Semitism.

