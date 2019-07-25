Israel Demolishes 70 More Palestinian Apartments in East Jerusalem

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / July 25th, 2019

Jeff Halper, a leader of the anti-demolitions movement, discusses the destruction of Palestinian homes, along with the history and politics that allows this violation of international law to continue.

