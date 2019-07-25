Israel Demolishes 70 More Palestinian Apartments in East Jerusalem

Jeff Halper, a leader of the anti-demolitions movement, discusses the destruction of Palestinian homes, along with the history and politics that allows this violation of international law to continue.
by The Real News Network (TRNN) / July 25th, 2019
This article was posted on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 5:23am and is filed under Crimes against Humanity, Crimes against Peace, Housing/Homelessness, Human Rights, Israel/Palestine, Video, War Crimes, Zionism.
