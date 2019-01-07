Is CIA Behind Hong Kong Protests?

RT America’s Michele Greenstein joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and the “National Endowment for Democracy,” the US-based NGO funding the protesters.
by RT / July 1st, 2019
This article was posted on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at 11:06pm and is filed under China, NGOs, Video.
