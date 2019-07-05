5 Years Later: No Indictments in Choking Death of Eric Garner

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / July 17th, 2019

Attorney and activist Kamau Franklin says the decision not to bring civil or criminal charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo for the murder of Eric Garner is an example of the criminal justice system working as intended.

