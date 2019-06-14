Where Are the Skeptics as the Drums Roll for War with Iran?

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / June 14th, 2019

Vijay Prashad challenges the media reality that Iran attacked the oil tankers, calling for a real investigation to uncover the truth.

