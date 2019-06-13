UK’s Decision to Pass Assange Extradition Request

by RT / June 13th, 2019

“It seems like all the (Tory leadership) candidates are falling over themselves to show who is the most slavishly pro-American .” — Neil Clark on Sajid Javid’s decision to pass Assange extradition request to courts.

