John Pilger: Julian Assange Extradition Case is a WAR ON JOURNALISM!

by RT / June 14th, 2019

Going Underground’s Farhaan Ahmed talks to John Pilger after Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing, where it was decided that Julian would not face a full extradition hearing next year until after the 24th of February.

