“Genteel” Sensitivities (and Murderous Propensities?)

I’ve tried to hold my tongue long enough — after all, one tries to preserve one’s dignity! — but I can remain silent no longer. I’m appalled, absolutely appalled, by the sickening misconduct by the likes of Weinstein and, you know, the other ones (what’s his name!). Such behavior cannot, and will not, be tolerated in the workplace — and, yes, you’re right — in the home too! I’ve been reluctant to speak out — I, personally, have managed to avoid the worst of this as a professor — but there are limits!

I don’t know all the details in each-and-every case, but I know one thing: there’s no going back! America today means “equal opportunity,” regardless of sex…and, er, ”gender-orientation”! Women, in their career advancement, deserve to compete on a level playing-field, entirely free of this illegal and obnoxious harassment (or worse — assault). These women in the movie business were actively pursuing careers, darn-it, careers completely ruined by retaliation and bad-mouthing!

Now I know what you’re thinking — what about poor women, mostly women “of color,” who also face almost daily harassment working as, you know, clerks, domestics, housekeepers, and such. I hear you. Yes, they too, no doubt, should be protected.

What? A “living wage”? Maybe…I’m not sure of the numbers involved — but, if men are also earning the same, standard, minimum-wage, then I don’t see how….?

What’s that? War is abusive, the “ultimate harassment”? I think you’re missing my point — and I just don’t see the analogy! Besides…although I didn’t really follow the Iraq War all that much…didn’t the U.S. military escort all the women and children out of that city — Falluja? — before they started bombing it?

Besides, women’s rights, as citizens of the U.S., is an entirely different matter from our “foreign policies,” which no one really understands anyway! What? “500,000…women”? You know, to be frank, I’m really not interested in arguing with you! Women — and men and children — were killed? Well, that’s War for you! And when our “national security” is a stake, then…

What!? I’m the hypocrite!? You know what: I give up. You just refuse to listen! And if you’re really honest with yourself, you’ll finally admit it: you hate women.