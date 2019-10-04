Google Blacklisting Independent News Sites

by RT / April 10th, 2019

A report alleges tech giant Google manually manipulated special search engine results, blacklisting certain websites. RT America’s Manila Chan turns to investigative journalist Ben Swann to decipher this report.

This article was posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 3:30pm and is filed under Censorship, Consumer Advocacy, Internet, Net Neutrality.