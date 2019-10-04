Google Blacklisting Independent News Sites

A report alleges tech giant Google manually manipulated special search engine results, blacklisting certain websites. RT America’s Manila Chan turns to investigative journalist Ben Swann to decipher this report.
by RT / April 10th, 2019
This article was posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 3:30pm and is filed under Censorship, Consumer Advocacy, Internet, Net Neutrality.
