FREE Julian Assange! FREE Chelsea Manning! FREE Us All!

Photo from Sky News UK

My hero, our hero, our solidarity genius, who made it possible for us all in the whole world to know so much of how, of what and why the evil powers who rule us do against us so that they can make the world in their image of wealth and power. Assange exposed so much of that evil for us all to see. We can not let them take him from us. He is our blood. He is our consciousness.

Julian Assange is the embodiment of what our common artist Leonard Cohen sang to us: