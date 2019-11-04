FREE Julian Assange! FREE Chelsea Manning! FREE Us All!

by Ron Ridenour / April 11th, 2019

My hero, our hero, our solidarity genius, who made it possible for us all in the whole world to know so much of how, of what and why the evil powers who rule us do against us so that they can make the world in their image of wealth and power. Assange exposed so much of that evil for us all to see. We can not let them take him from us. He is our blood. He is our consciousness.

Julian Assange is the embodiment of what our common artist Leonard Cohen sang to us:

From bitter searching of the heart,
Quickened with passion and with pain
We rise to play a greater part.
This is the faith from which we start:
Men shall know commonwealth again
From bitter searching of the heart.

— Leonard Cohen, Villanelle for our Time, from the studio album Dear Heather, 2004

Ron Ridenour is an anti-war activist and author of eleven books. His latest is The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert, Punto Press. Read other articles by Ron, or visit Ron's website.

