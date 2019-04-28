An Inside Look at How Police Control the Political Process

A deep dive into the details of the political economy that allows law enforcement to defeat civilian reform efforts, and what can be done to change it.
The Management of Savagery: How America's National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump Max Blumenthal
Privatized Planet: Free Trade as a Weapon Against Democracy, Healthcare and the Environment T.J. Coles
The End of Ice: Bearing Witness and Finding Meaning in the Path of Climate Disruption Dahr Jamail
The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition Jonathan Tepper
…and Forgive Them Their Debts: Lending, Foreclosure and Redemption from Bronze Age Finance to the Jubilee Year Michael Hudson
Ongoing Genocide caused by Judicial Suppression of the "Existing" Aboriginal Rights Bruce Clark
The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner Daniel Ellsberg
Voices from Syria Mark Taliano
The Russian Peace Threat: Pentagon on Alert Ron Ridenour
America: The Farewell Tour Chris Hedges
by The Real News Network (TRNN) / April 28th, 2019
A deep dive into the details of the political economy that allows law enforcement to defeat civilian reform efforts, and what can be done to change it.
This article was posted on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at 3:12pm and is filed under Police.
All content © 2007-2019 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top