Part 3: The Israel Lobby in the U.S.

Censored Al Jazeera documentary exposing the Israel lobby in the U.S. (part 1 of 4). The documentary was never broadcast by Al Jazeera due to pressure from some Jewish groups and individuals. It was eventually leaked to a few groups, which posted some short clips. On 2 November the first two parts finally became available to the public. For more information see here. For information on pro-Israel influence on U.S. Congressional candidates. For a full list of the Israel lobby in the U.S. More information and additional documentaries on the Israel lobby can be here.

