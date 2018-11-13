Develop and Deploy Empathy
by Chris Time Steele / November 13th, 2018
Here is a new song from Chris Time Steele called Develop and Deploy Empathy. It speaks on the prison industrial complex, drug addiction, issues of people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ rights, and right to migrate.
calm. is time (rapper) and AwareNess (production).
Chris Time Steele has interviewed Noam Chomsky twice and co-authored an article
with him, done production and engineering work for Common (The Dreamer/ The Believer), worked with Akira the Don, Kool Keith, and been featured on 3 of Sole's albums as well. Read other articles by Chris
